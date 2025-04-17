11 years after Sewol ferry sinking

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been 11 years since the Sewol ferry disaster occurred.



This year, again, the bereaved families visited the accident site, calling out the names of the children who lost their lives.



Our reporter Heo Jae-hee has the details from the memorial service on board.



[Report]



April 16 has returned once again without fail this year.



The bereaved families took a boat to the yellow buoy in front of Jindo.



They called out the names of the 250 children who did not return from the sea where the Sewol ferry sank.



[Lee Yong-ki/Father of the late Lee Ho-jin: "I call out the names of our sacrificed children, but there is no response."]



This is the eleventh spring since the Sewol ferry disaster occurred.



To signify the arrival of spring, they brought cherry blossoms, tied yellow ribbons saying "I love you, I will not forget," and gazed at the sea, unable to throw away the flowers they held in their hands.



["Daddy misses you so much every day, Hyang-mae."]



The pain of the bereaved families remains as the investigation into how the Sewol ferry sank and why the victims were not rescued is still slow.



[Kim Jeong-hwa/Chairperson of the 0416 Danwon High School Family Council/Mother of the late Kim Bit-na-ra: "I even thought it would be nice if I could tear off the April calendar and make it disappear."]



Facing the Sewol ferry hull at Mokpo New Port once again.



At this year's memorial service, the families of the victims of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster visited to comfort each other.



[Cheon Byeong-hyeon/Executive Director of the 12.29 Jeju Air Passenger Plane Disaster Family Council: "I think they understood how great our sorrow was. They came to comfort us (at Muan Airport), but we didn't know at the time how great this sorrow would be."]



In Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, where Danwon High School is located, a memorial service was also held at Paengmok Port near the accident site to commemorate the victims of the Sewol ferry disaster.



This is KBS News, Heo Jae-hee.



