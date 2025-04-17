News 9

11 years after Sewol ferry sinking

입력 2025.04.17 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been 11 years since the Sewol ferry disaster occurred.

This year, again, the bereaved families visited the accident site, calling out the names of the children who lost their lives.

Our reporter Heo Jae-hee has the details from the memorial service on board.

[Report]

April 16 has returned once again without fail this year.

The bereaved families took a boat to the yellow buoy in front of Jindo.

They called out the names of the 250 children who did not return from the sea where the Sewol ferry sank.

[Lee Yong-ki/Father of the late Lee Ho-jin: "I call out the names of our sacrificed children, but there is no response."]

This is the eleventh spring since the Sewol ferry disaster occurred.

To signify the arrival of spring, they brought cherry blossoms, tied yellow ribbons saying "I love you, I will not forget," and gazed at the sea, unable to throw away the flowers they held in their hands.

["Daddy misses you so much every day, Hyang-mae."]

The pain of the bereaved families remains as the investigation into how the Sewol ferry sank and why the victims were not rescued is still slow.

[Kim Jeong-hwa/Chairperson of the 0416 Danwon High School Family Council/Mother of the late Kim Bit-na-ra: "I even thought it would be nice if I could tear off the April calendar and make it disappear."]

Facing the Sewol ferry hull at Mokpo New Port once again.

At this year's memorial service, the families of the victims of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster visited to comfort each other.

[Cheon Byeong-hyeon/Executive Director of the 12.29 Jeju Air Passenger Plane Disaster Family Council: "I think they understood how great our sorrow was. They came to comfort us (at Muan Airport), but we didn't know at the time how great this sorrow would be."]

In Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, where Danwon High School is located, a memorial service was also held at Paengmok Port near the accident site to commemorate the victims of the Sewol ferry disaster.

This is KBS News, Heo Jae-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 11 years after Sewol ferry sinking
    • 입력 2025-04-17 00:31:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been 11 years since the Sewol ferry disaster occurred.

This year, again, the bereaved families visited the accident site, calling out the names of the children who lost their lives.

Our reporter Heo Jae-hee has the details from the memorial service on board.

[Report]

April 16 has returned once again without fail this year.

The bereaved families took a boat to the yellow buoy in front of Jindo.

They called out the names of the 250 children who did not return from the sea where the Sewol ferry sank.

[Lee Yong-ki/Father of the late Lee Ho-jin: "I call out the names of our sacrificed children, but there is no response."]

This is the eleventh spring since the Sewol ferry disaster occurred.

To signify the arrival of spring, they brought cherry blossoms, tied yellow ribbons saying "I love you, I will not forget," and gazed at the sea, unable to throw away the flowers they held in their hands.

["Daddy misses you so much every day, Hyang-mae."]

The pain of the bereaved families remains as the investigation into how the Sewol ferry sank and why the victims were not rescued is still slow.

[Kim Jeong-hwa/Chairperson of the 0416 Danwon High School Family Council/Mother of the late Kim Bit-na-ra: "I even thought it would be nice if I could tear off the April calendar and make it disappear."]

Facing the Sewol ferry hull at Mokpo New Port once again.

At this year's memorial service, the families of the victims of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster visited to comfort each other.

[Cheon Byeong-hyeon/Executive Director of the 12.29 Jeju Air Passenger Plane Disaster Family Council: "I think they understood how great our sorrow was. They came to comfort us (at Muan Airport), but we didn't know at the time how great this sorrow would be."]

In Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, where Danwon High School is located, a memorial service was also held at Paengmok Port near the accident site to commemorate the victims of the Sewol ferry disaster.

This is KBS News, Heo Jae-hee.
허재희
허재희

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, ‘헌법재판관 지명’ 임명 효력정지 가처분 인용

헌재, ‘헌법재판관 지명’ 임명 효력정지 가처분 인용
민주당 ‘공명선거 서약’…이재명 싱크탱크·김경수 ‘경제’·김동연 충청공략

민주당 ‘공명선거 서약’…이재명 싱크탱크·김경수 ‘경제’·김동연 충청공략
국민의힘 ‘4강 경쟁’ 시작…<br>오세훈에 ‘러브콜’도

국민의힘 ‘4강 경쟁’ 시작…오세훈에 ‘러브콜’도
신안산선 붕괴 현장 실종자 숨진 채 발견

신안산선 붕괴 현장 실종자 숨진 채 발견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.