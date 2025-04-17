Gov't to improve fire evacuation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wildfire that occurred last month in North Gyeongsang Province spread rapidly at a speed exceeding 8 km/h, resulting in significant casualties.



However, there were areas where residents evacuated proactively, preventing loss of life.



The government has introduced measures to improve the wildfire evacuation system, focusing on such early evacuations.



First, we have reporter Kim Se-hyun.



[Report]



The wildfire that started on the 22nd of last month in Uiseong, .



Three days later, strong winds with a gust speed of 27 m/s blew, quickly spreading the fire past Cheongsong to Yeongdeok-gun.



As the flames engulfed the area, 10 people lost their lives in Yeongdeok-gun alone.



However, the situation was different in Jipum-myeon, Yeongdeok-gun, where the wildfire first broke out.



In Jipum-myeon, although hundreds of houses and warehouses burned, there were no casualties.



This was because residents, sensing the seriousness of the wildfire, evacuated early.



[Kim Sang-deok/Head of Jipum-myeon, Yeongdeok-gun: "After confirming the fire in Jinbo-myeon, when the fire ignited in Hwangjangjae just 30 minutes later, we moved urgently. Since the elderly move slowly, if we didn't act quickly, it could have been a serious situation..."]



Evacuations began at 4:30 PM, even before Yeongdeok-gun sent out emergency disaster text messages.



They also requested assistance from the county office to help with the evacuations.



[Hwang Seong-soon/Resident of Jipum-myeon, Yeongdeok-gun: "It was around 5:30 or 6:00. The electricity went out completely, and the county office had buses ready, pulling us out by the wrist. (When we got out) the fire was surrounding us."]



It took about three hours for all 1,800 residents to find safety.



In the meantime, the wildfire engulfed Jipum-myeon, and satellite images confirmed that most of Jipum-myeon was engulfed in flames between 7 PM and 8 PM.



It was a terrifying situation that could have led to large-scale casualties if there had been any delay.



As seen earlier, when wildfires spread rapidly, quick evacuations are key to reducing casualties.



In response, the government has decided to improve the evacuation system.



First, they will expand the evacuation zones.



Currently, evacuations are conducted at the village level, but in the future, they will also include regional and sectoral evacuations.



The evacuation criteria will also be strengthened.



The government identified one of the reasons for the significant wildfire damage as a failure in prediction, meaning they did not know how far the fire would spread.



Due to adverse weather conditions that prevented drones or helicopters from flying, measuring the fire front was difficult. In the future, if there is no fire front information, evacuation orders will be issued based on the spread rate of 8.2 km per hour observed in the Gyeongbuk wildfire.



Areas expected to be affected by the wildfire within 5 hours, that is, areas located 41 km in the direction of spread, will be designated as "danger zones," and residents will be evacuated immediately.



Applying the new criteria to the Gyeongbuk wildfire, most of the area west of Cheongsong-gun from the ignition point in Uiseong would have been designated as a danger zone requiring immediate evacuation.



The government will designate areas expected to be affected by the wildfire within 8 hours as "potential danger zones," preparing for evacuation and ensuring that elderly residents, who may have slower movements, are evacuated in advance.



Even when there is fire front information, the government will calculate the wildfire spread distance based on the maximum gust speed rather than the average wind speed.



The government emphasized that even if the evacuation areas are extensive, they will prioritize reducing casualties when issuing evacuation orders.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!