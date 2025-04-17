News 9

Gov't to improve fire evacuation

입력 2025.04.17 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The wildfire that occurred last month in North Gyeongsang Province spread rapidly at a speed exceeding 8 km/h, resulting in significant casualties.

However, there were areas where residents evacuated proactively, preventing loss of life.

The government has introduced measures to improve the wildfire evacuation system, focusing on such early evacuations.

First, we have reporter Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

The wildfire that started on the 22nd of last month in Uiseong, .

Three days later, strong winds with a gust speed of 27 m/s blew, quickly spreading the fire past Cheongsong to Yeongdeok-gun.

As the flames engulfed the area, 10 people lost their lives in Yeongdeok-gun alone.

However, the situation was different in Jipum-myeon, Yeongdeok-gun, where the wildfire first broke out.

In Jipum-myeon, although hundreds of houses and warehouses burned, there were no casualties.

This was because residents, sensing the seriousness of the wildfire, evacuated early.

[Kim Sang-deok/Head of Jipum-myeon, Yeongdeok-gun: "After confirming the fire in Jinbo-myeon, when the fire ignited in Hwangjangjae just 30 minutes later, we moved urgently. Since the elderly move slowly, if we didn't act quickly, it could have been a serious situation..."]

Evacuations began at 4:30 PM, even before Yeongdeok-gun sent out emergency disaster text messages.

They also requested assistance from the county office to help with the evacuations.

[Hwang Seong-soon/Resident of Jipum-myeon, Yeongdeok-gun: "It was around 5:30 or 6:00. The electricity went out completely, and the county office had buses ready, pulling us out by the wrist. (When we got out) the fire was surrounding us."]

It took about three hours for all 1,800 residents to find safety.

In the meantime, the wildfire engulfed Jipum-myeon, and satellite images confirmed that most of Jipum-myeon was engulfed in flames between 7 PM and 8 PM.

It was a terrifying situation that could have led to large-scale casualties if there had been any delay.

As seen earlier, when wildfires spread rapidly, quick evacuations are key to reducing casualties.

In response, the government has decided to improve the evacuation system.

First, they will expand the evacuation zones.

Currently, evacuations are conducted at the village level, but in the future, they will also include regional and sectoral evacuations.

The evacuation criteria will also be strengthened.

The government identified one of the reasons for the significant wildfire damage as a failure in prediction, meaning they did not know how far the fire would spread.

Due to adverse weather conditions that prevented drones or helicopters from flying, measuring the fire front was difficult. In the future, if there is no fire front information, evacuation orders will be issued based on the spread rate of 8.2 km per hour observed in the Gyeongbuk wildfire.

Areas expected to be affected by the wildfire within 5 hours, that is, areas located 41 km in the direction of spread, will be designated as "danger zones," and residents will be evacuated immediately.

Applying the new criteria to the Gyeongbuk wildfire, most of the area west of Cheongsong-gun from the ignition point in Uiseong would have been designated as a danger zone requiring immediate evacuation.

The government will designate areas expected to be affected by the wildfire within 8 hours as "potential danger zones," preparing for evacuation and ensuring that elderly residents, who may have slower movements, are evacuated in advance.

Even when there is fire front information, the government will calculate the wildfire spread distance based on the maximum gust speed rather than the average wind speed.

The government emphasized that even if the evacuation areas are extensive, they will prioritize reducing casualties when issuing evacuation orders.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't to improve fire evacuation
    • 입력 2025-04-17 00:31:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

The wildfire that occurred last month in North Gyeongsang Province spread rapidly at a speed exceeding 8 km/h, resulting in significant casualties.

However, there were areas where residents evacuated proactively, preventing loss of life.

The government has introduced measures to improve the wildfire evacuation system, focusing on such early evacuations.

First, we have reporter Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

The wildfire that started on the 22nd of last month in Uiseong, .

Three days later, strong winds with a gust speed of 27 m/s blew, quickly spreading the fire past Cheongsong to Yeongdeok-gun.

As the flames engulfed the area, 10 people lost their lives in Yeongdeok-gun alone.

However, the situation was different in Jipum-myeon, Yeongdeok-gun, where the wildfire first broke out.

In Jipum-myeon, although hundreds of houses and warehouses burned, there were no casualties.

This was because residents, sensing the seriousness of the wildfire, evacuated early.

[Kim Sang-deok/Head of Jipum-myeon, Yeongdeok-gun: "After confirming the fire in Jinbo-myeon, when the fire ignited in Hwangjangjae just 30 minutes later, we moved urgently. Since the elderly move slowly, if we didn't act quickly, it could have been a serious situation..."]

Evacuations began at 4:30 PM, even before Yeongdeok-gun sent out emergency disaster text messages.

They also requested assistance from the county office to help with the evacuations.

[Hwang Seong-soon/Resident of Jipum-myeon, Yeongdeok-gun: "It was around 5:30 or 6:00. The electricity went out completely, and the county office had buses ready, pulling us out by the wrist. (When we got out) the fire was surrounding us."]

It took about three hours for all 1,800 residents to find safety.

In the meantime, the wildfire engulfed Jipum-myeon, and satellite images confirmed that most of Jipum-myeon was engulfed in flames between 7 PM and 8 PM.

It was a terrifying situation that could have led to large-scale casualties if there had been any delay.

As seen earlier, when wildfires spread rapidly, quick evacuations are key to reducing casualties.

In response, the government has decided to improve the evacuation system.

First, they will expand the evacuation zones.

Currently, evacuations are conducted at the village level, but in the future, they will also include regional and sectoral evacuations.

The evacuation criteria will also be strengthened.

The government identified one of the reasons for the significant wildfire damage as a failure in prediction, meaning they did not know how far the fire would spread.

Due to adverse weather conditions that prevented drones or helicopters from flying, measuring the fire front was difficult. In the future, if there is no fire front information, evacuation orders will be issued based on the spread rate of 8.2 km per hour observed in the Gyeongbuk wildfire.

Areas expected to be affected by the wildfire within 5 hours, that is, areas located 41 km in the direction of spread, will be designated as "danger zones," and residents will be evacuated immediately.

Applying the new criteria to the Gyeongbuk wildfire, most of the area west of Cheongsong-gun from the ignition point in Uiseong would have been designated as a danger zone requiring immediate evacuation.

The government will designate areas expected to be affected by the wildfire within 8 hours as "potential danger zones," preparing for evacuation and ensuring that elderly residents, who may have slower movements, are evacuated in advance.

Even when there is fire front information, the government will calculate the wildfire spread distance based on the maximum gust speed rather than the average wind speed.

The government emphasized that even if the evacuation areas are extensive, they will prioritize reducing casualties when issuing evacuation orders.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, ‘헌법재판관 지명’ 임명 효력정지 가처분 인용

헌재, ‘헌법재판관 지명’ 임명 효력정지 가처분 인용
민주당 ‘공명선거 서약’…이재명 싱크탱크·김경수 ‘경제’·김동연 충청공략

민주당 ‘공명선거 서약’…이재명 싱크탱크·김경수 ‘경제’·김동연 충청공략
국민의힘 ‘4강 경쟁’ 시작…<br>오세훈에 ‘러브콜’도

국민의힘 ‘4강 경쟁’ 시작…오세훈에 ‘러브콜’도
신안산선 붕괴 현장 실종자 숨진 채 발견

신안산선 붕괴 현장 실종자 숨진 채 발견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.