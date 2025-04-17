Rising concerns of landslides

동영상 고정 취소

With the large forest fire that occurred last month causing significant damage to the forests, there are now concerns about landslides in the affected areas.



Among the forest fire damage areas in North Gyeongsang Province, it has been revealed that 200 locations urgently need landslide recovery.



Kim Do-hoon reports.



[Report]



The mountains behind the village, adjacent to residential areas, are covered in black ash.



The burned bamboo roots are precariously holding onto the soil.



The soil has lost its cohesion to the point where feet sink in, and small forces can easily wash away gravel and soil.



As the forest fire has caused the soil to flow easily, it has become difficult to even stand properly on the mountain.



Residents in the forest fire-affected areas are now losing sleep over worries of landslides.



[Baek Soo-young/Gyeongbuk Yeongdeok-gun Daetan-ri: "Around midnight, it started to rain heavily, so I went to sleep in a container I placed in front. Just in case of a landslide..."]



The situation is similar in other villages.



Trees that once firmly supported the soil have burned down, and the soil and rocks are precariously close to spilling into homes.



Although the Gyeongbuk forest fire, which burned over 450 square kilometers, has passed, the frequent spring rains are increasing concerns about secondary damage from landslides.



In fact, it was found that two years after a large forest fire in Gangwon-do Province in the 2000s, soil erosion and landslides were about ten times more frequent than in other areas.



[Kwon Chun-geun/Doctor, National Institute of Forest Science: "(The forest fire) burns all the roots that are below the ground. Additionally, it also burns all the organic matter in the soil, which causes it to lose its ability to absorb water."]



There are 201 areas in North Gyeongsang Province that require emergency recovery to prevent landslides.



Local governments plan to complete the recovery before the rainy season, but the extensive damage area makes the work quite challenging.



KBS News, Kim Do-hoon.



