Elderly trapped on balcony overnight

입력 2025.04.17 (00:31)

[Anchor]

A woman in her 70s living alone was trapped on her apartment balcony overnight and was rescued in eighteen hours.

The grandmother cleverly signaled for help, which was noticed by a keen-eyed police officer.

If there is a security door on your balcony, you need to be cautious.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the story.

[Report]

An apartment in Jongno-gu, Seoul, built in 2019.

Last weekend, an inexplicable piece of clothing was hanging down from the 13th-floor balcony.

A police officer on patrol nearby instinctively sensed it was a signal for help and entered the apartment.

[“Grandma, can you hear me? Please hold on. You’re trapped, right?”]

Upon checking, they found a woman in her 70s living alone trapped on the balcony.

[“Grandma, what’s the house password? Two 1s, and then? Three 0s?”]

The grandmother, who had been trapped on the balcony for 18 hours, was rescued by the police.

She had gone out to water her plants on the balcony the previous afternoon when the security door closed and locked, leaving her trapped.

[Voice modulation: “I just moved and didn't know about this. I guess I accidentally closed it.”]

In a situation without a mobile phone.

She tried shouting loudly, but the urgent calls for help went unheard due to the apartment being adjacent to a busy four-lane road.

During the early morning when it was snowing, she waited for rescue inside a mosquito net, and she was fortunately able to escape thanks to the police who noticed the clothing signal.

The security door on the balcony of this apartment does not open when entering from the outside, so anyone can get trapped if they are not careful.

It is advisable to take your mobile phone even when going out to the balcony.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

