News 9

11 years after Sewol ferry tragedy

[Anchor]

It has been 11 years since the Sewol ferry disaster, but insults towards the victims and their families continue.

In particular, there are many malicious posts regarding compensation and damages.

However, the families of the Sewol ferry victims have decided to use the compensation they received to help at-risk youth.

This is a report by reporter Bae Ji-hyun.

[Report]

Words of blame and curses directed at the bereaved families are hard to even read.

For 11 years, they have followed the bereaved families like a label.

In particular, malicious posts mentioning compensation and damages have left deep wounds in the hearts of the bereaved families.

[Kang Ji-eun/Mother of the late Ji Sang-jun: "As parents, we couldn't monitor it directly. It was an incredibly difficult and painful time. There are things like 'selling your child for profit.' It hasn't been forgotten. IT lefts a deep scar..."]

Although they were hurt by baseless accusations and speculations, the bereaved families decided to overcome it in a different way than those anonymous individuals.

And they started donating.

77 bereaved family members have put together the compensation they received from the state and Cheonghaejin Marine to create a fund for youth support.

["We have raised 297.5 million won and entrusted the operation to the 4.16 Foundation on July 4, 2023."]

[Kang Ji-eun/Mother of the late Ji Sang-jun: "Since our children were students, we thought it would be good to help students. It seems that those opinions naturally came together."]

The bereaved families believe that overcoming hatred comes from solidarity and love.

[Kim Soon-gil/Mother of the late Jin Yoon-hee: "Because there have always been people who walked with us and hugged us when it was hard, we have been able to come this far. The biggest desire is to convey that feeling to someone else."]

Starting today (Apr. 16), the fund established by the bereaved families on the 11th anniversary of the disaster will be delivered to at-risk youth in the Ansan area.

[Kang Ji-eun/Mother of the late Ji Sang-jun: "I want to once again engrave the dreams and hopes that our children could not fulfill, and the hopes for the future. Donating this time makes my heart feel very warm."]

This is Bae Ji-hyun from KBS News.

