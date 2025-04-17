Matchup against former teammates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Choi Won-tae, who donned Samsung's blue uniform, took the mound against his former team LG but collapsed with 6 runs in 3.1 innings.



Coincidentally, it was Park Dong-won, who had formed a battery with Choi Won-tae in his LG and Nexen days, that delivered the painful moment.



Reporter Jeong Chung-hee, please tell us more!



[Report]



Choi Won-tae, who transferred to Samsung for up to 7 billion won over four years, made his first appearance on the mound against his former team LG.



He started off brightly by striking out Hong Chang-ki in the first inning, but in the second inning, he gave up a game-tying two-run home run to Park Dong-won, who used to be his catcher.



The moment the ball was hit, it was so well struck that it felt like a home run.



After giving up one more run in the third inning, Choi Won-tae completely fell apart in the fourth.



This time, Park Dong-won hit a single, creating a no-out first and second base opportunity, and added three more runs against the shaken Choi Won-tae.



Choi Won-tae left the mound in the fourth inning with one out, trailing 6 to 2.



Park Dong-won also hit a three-run home run off the new pitcher Lee Ho-sung in the fifth inning, effectively deciding the outcome of the game.



Pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun and catcher Lee Jae-won, who shared the glory days at SK, also faced off as opponents.



In their first at-bat, Kim Kwang-hyun struck out his former teammate and smiled, but in the second matchup, Lee Jae-won hit a rare triple, adding an RBI and making Kim Kwang-hyun feel the sting.



Hanwha's key hitters Chae Eun-seong and Noh Si-hwan both hit home runs.



In particular, Noh Si-hwan led the Hanwha lineup with his fourth and fifth home runs of the season, hitting two home runs.



This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.



