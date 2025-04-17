Superrace Championship returns

동영상 고정 취소

The country's largest motorsports festival, the Superrace Championship, is set to kick off this weekend, with various changes including mandatory mid-race refueling due to increased driving distances.



Do you remember the night race that heated up last summer's night?



The race, accompanied by exciting music from DJs, thrilled fans with its incredible speed.



The Superrace, which successfully attracted over 148,000 spectators, will open this weekend in Yongin.



In the top class 'Super 6000', the driving distance has significantly increased to a maximum of 170 km, making mid-race refueling a necessary change to note.



Jang Hyun-jin, who became the 'oldest driver champion' at the age of 48 last year, is once again determined to show his veteran spirit.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!