Lee Kang-in losing ground

[Anchor]



Paris Saint-Germain has reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive time, continuing their challenge for the club's first title in history.



However, concerns are rising about Lee Kang-in's diminished role as he missed both the first and second legs of the quarterfinals.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



On their away match in Birmingham, Paris Saint-Germain took the lead by scoring two goals before the 30th minute of the first half.



Lee Kang-in, who was excluded from the starting lineup, seemed to have no chance to break into the game.



However, just as PSG was on the brink of advancing to the semifinals, a crisis struck.



After allowing a long-range shot from Aston Villa's McGinn to equalize, Prince William in the stands was seen celebrating.



Two minutes later, when they conceded a turnaround goal to Konsa, Lee Kang-in's face froze from the bench.



The one who maintained the precarious aggregate lead of 5-4 across both legs was goalkeeper Donnarumma.



With Donnarumma's spectacular saves, Paris Saint-Germain narrowly outpaced Aston Villa to reach the semifinals for the second consecutive time.



[Luis Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Manager: "I believe our team has matured enough to overcome moments of crisis. We have experienced continuous development."]



While Manager Enrique praised the PSG players as the best in the world, Lee Kang-in had to feel the reality of his diminished role.



Local media reported that Lee Kang-in has disappeared, stating that there is no longer a place for him on the team.



Kim Min-jae, who dreams of the semifinals alongside Lee Kang-in, is also facing criticism for recent frequent mistakes leading to critical crises.



[Harry Kane/Bayern Munich: "(Kim Min-jae) used to play here in Italy so hopefully he can lead on that experience as well. But we hope that he has a good game."]



As Kane comes to Kim Min-jae's defense, he is aiming for a turnaround drama in tomorrow's away match in Milan.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



