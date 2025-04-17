News 9

Lee Kang-in losing ground

입력 2025.04.17 (00:31) 수정 2025.04.17 (00:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Paris Saint-Germain has reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive time, continuing their challenge for the club's first title in history.

However, concerns are rising about Lee Kang-in's diminished role as he missed both the first and second legs of the quarterfinals.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

On their away match in Birmingham, Paris Saint-Germain took the lead by scoring two goals before the 30th minute of the first half.

Lee Kang-in, who was excluded from the starting lineup, seemed to have no chance to break into the game.

However, just as PSG was on the brink of advancing to the semifinals, a crisis struck.

After allowing a long-range shot from Aston Villa's McGinn to equalize, Prince William in the stands was seen celebrating.

Two minutes later, when they conceded a turnaround goal to Konsa, Lee Kang-in's face froze from the bench.

The one who maintained the precarious aggregate lead of 5-4 across both legs was goalkeeper Donnarumma.

With Donnarumma's spectacular saves, Paris Saint-Germain narrowly outpaced Aston Villa to reach the semifinals for the second consecutive time.

[Luis Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Manager: "I believe our team has matured enough to overcome moments of crisis. We have experienced continuous development."]

While Manager Enrique praised the PSG players as the best in the world, Lee Kang-in had to feel the reality of his diminished role.

Local media reported that Lee Kang-in has disappeared, stating that there is no longer a place for him on the team.

Kim Min-jae, who dreams of the semifinals alongside Lee Kang-in, is also facing criticism for recent frequent mistakes leading to critical crises.

[Harry Kane/Bayern Munich: "(Kim Min-jae) used to play here in Italy so hopefully he can lead on that experience as well. But we hope that he has a good game."]

As Kane comes to Kim Min-jae's defense, he is aiming for a turnaround drama in tomorrow's away match in Milan.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Kang-in losing ground
    • 입력 2025-04-17 00:31:58
    • 수정2025-04-17 00:32:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Paris Saint-Germain has reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive time, continuing their challenge for the club's first title in history.

However, concerns are rising about Lee Kang-in's diminished role as he missed both the first and second legs of the quarterfinals.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

On their away match in Birmingham, Paris Saint-Germain took the lead by scoring two goals before the 30th minute of the first half.

Lee Kang-in, who was excluded from the starting lineup, seemed to have no chance to break into the game.

However, just as PSG was on the brink of advancing to the semifinals, a crisis struck.

After allowing a long-range shot from Aston Villa's McGinn to equalize, Prince William in the stands was seen celebrating.

Two minutes later, when they conceded a turnaround goal to Konsa, Lee Kang-in's face froze from the bench.

The one who maintained the precarious aggregate lead of 5-4 across both legs was goalkeeper Donnarumma.

With Donnarumma's spectacular saves, Paris Saint-Germain narrowly outpaced Aston Villa to reach the semifinals for the second consecutive time.

[Luis Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Manager: "I believe our team has matured enough to overcome moments of crisis. We have experienced continuous development."]

While Manager Enrique praised the PSG players as the best in the world, Lee Kang-in had to feel the reality of his diminished role.

Local media reported that Lee Kang-in has disappeared, stating that there is no longer a place for him on the team.

Kim Min-jae, who dreams of the semifinals alongside Lee Kang-in, is also facing criticism for recent frequent mistakes leading to critical crises.

[Harry Kane/Bayern Munich: "(Kim Min-jae) used to play here in Italy so hopefully he can lead on that experience as well. But we hope that he has a good game."]

As Kane comes to Kim Min-jae's defense, he is aiming for a turnaround drama in tomorrow's away match in Milan.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, ‘헌법재판관 지명’ 임명 효력정지 가처분 인용

헌재, ‘헌법재판관 지명’ 임명 효력정지 가처분 인용
민주당 ‘공명선거 서약’…이재명 싱크탱크·김경수 ‘경제’·김동연 충청공략

민주당 ‘공명선거 서약’…이재명 싱크탱크·김경수 ‘경제’·김동연 충청공략
국민의힘 ‘4강 경쟁’ 시작…<br>오세훈에 ‘러브콜’도

국민의힘 ‘4강 경쟁’ 시작…오세훈에 ‘러브콜’도
신안산선 붕괴 현장 실종자 숨진 채 발견

신안산선 붕괴 현장 실종자 숨진 채 발견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.