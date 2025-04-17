News 9

New evacuation system: Next steps

[Anchor]

Well, while the new evacuation system has been established, it is important to see if it can function well in real situations.

First, it is necessary to accurately collect information on wildfires and weather, and specific and repetitive evacuation drills are also needed.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

The Korea Forest Service activates a wildfire spread prediction system when a large wildfire occurs.

It predicts the direction and intensity of the wildfire by considering the weather and terrain at the ignition point, as well as the combustion characteristics of different tree species.

However, this system was not utilized properly during the recent wildfire in Gyeongbuk Province.

Despite rapid changes in wind direction and speed, average values for flat terrain were inputted, resulting in low accuracy.

[Lim Sang-seop/Head of Korea Forest Service/Apr. 10/National Assembly's Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee: "We can sufficiently predict the spread direction, but as I mentioned this time, we were in a situation where we could not secure any data that the wildfire could reach Yeongdeok within that time."]

The weather observation network installed in the mountains becomes difficult to obtain real-time information when it suffers damage from strong fires or when electricity and communication are cut off.

The mobile weather observation vehicles owned by the Korea Meteorological Administration are an alternative, but there are only eight of them nationwide, indicating a need for supplementation.

[Kim Seong-mook/Head of Forecast Policy Division, Korea Meteorological Administration: "(Vehicle observation is) point-based rather than area-based, so it will provide information for specific points. Moreover, since it is based on ground observation, for now, it is positioned next to the command center..."]

Conditions must also be established to apply the improved evacuation plan.

Roads less than 8 meters wide adjacent to coniferous forests are very dangerous due to radiant heat when a wildfire occurs.

In a situation where the understanding of such hazardous roads is insufficient, if a large-scale evacuation occurs, it could lead to greater damage, such as being trapped on the road.

Experts point out that repetitive evacuation drills based on specific wildfire scenarios and improvements to evacuation plans through these drills are necessary.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

