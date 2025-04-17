Harvard goes against Trump

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the United States, the conflict between President Trump and universities is intensifying.



He is pressuring them to select students and professors that align with the values of America First by tightening funding, and Harvard University has publicly refused to comply.



Kim Yang-soon reports.



[Report]



Last year, pro-Palestinian protests spread across American campuses.



President Trump has been arresting students participating in the protests, claiming they threaten American values and promote anti-Semitism.



He has specifically targeted Harvard University, suggesting he wants to set an example.



The Trump administration has demanded that Harvard prohibit the admission of foreign students who contradict American values, and has issued guidelines stating that the Middle Eastern Center and the Kennedy School will be monitored for ideological bias.



Harvard University has publicly rejected this.



No government should dictate what private universities can teach, who they can admit, or what research they can conduct.



President Trump has directed a cut of approximately 3 trillion won in federal funding and has threatened to revoke the universities' tax-exempt status.



This is an attempt to tighten financial control.



In response, former President Obama urged solidarity, stating that Harvard has set an example against attempts to suppress academic freedom.



[Nikolas Bowie/Harvard Law School Professor: "All of the institutions that are facing this extortion by the Trump administration individually may not be powerful enough to resist. But I think, collectively, they do have a tremendous amount of resources."]



MIT has followed Harvard's lead in rejecting Trump's directives, and professors at Yale and Stanford have issued statements of protest against Trump.



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



