Impeachment hearing for Choi

Today (Apr. 16), a hearing was held in the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee regarding the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.



Controversies arose over the non-appointment of Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk and the 'note' he received during the emergency martial law, as well as the purchase of U.S. Treasury bonds.



Reporter Oh Dae-sung has the details.



[Report]



The Democratic Party emphasized that Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok's failure to appoint Justice Ma Eun-hyuk during his acting role is sufficient grounds for impeachment.



[Park Hee-seung/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "This is an act that undermines the authority of the Constitutional Court and reduces constitutional institutions to mere shells."]



The People Power Party countered that the Democratic Party's continuous impeachment efforts have led to a catastrophe.



[Song Seok-jun/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "The term 'total impeachment' has even come up. This is truly stalking impeachment."]



The 'note' that raised suspicions during the emergency martial law also became a point of contention.



[Seo Young-kyo/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Is this what you call a note? Is this what you call a note?"]



[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister: "I didn't realize it was that size of paper when I received it."]



[Seo Young-kyo/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Have you ever seen someone call an A4 sheet of paper a note? It's a directive document!"]



There were also rebuttals claiming it was difficult to understand the content, demanding a reenactment of the situation.



[Kwak Gyu-taek/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "The person who received it (Deputy Minister Yoon In-dae) said he put it in his pants pocket and only later confirmed the content."]



[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister: "Yes. I received it while it was folded."]



After the emergency martial law, there was a controversy over Deputy Prime Minister Choi's change of mobile phone, raising suspicions of perjury.



[Kim Yong-min/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee /Democratic Party: "Did you change your mobile phone? Yes or no?"]



[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister: "No."]



[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee /Democratic Party: "I have confirmed the (telecommunication company) data stating that it was changed on December 7. Is this data incorrect?"]



[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister: "The phone was broken, but I couldn't remember the exact date."]



[Joo Jin-woo/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee /People Power Party: "The phone was changed because it was broken, and it was not changed with the intent to destroy evidence, right?"]



Deputy Prime Minister Choi expressed regret for causing misunderstandings.



There were also criticisms regarding Deputy Prime Minister Choi's purchase of U.S. Treasury bonds, but he stated that it was unrelated to exchange rate fluctuations, while admitting he did not manage it carefully.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.



