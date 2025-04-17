Lotte Giant's new relief pitcher
입력 2025.04.17 (00:54)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
With ankle-length jogger-style pants and a wild celebration rarely seen in Korean baseball...
Relief pitcher Jung Cheol-won, who transferred from Doosan Bears to Lotte Giants, is keeping Lotte fans on an emotional rollercoaster at the start of the season.
Reporter Park Jumi has the story.
[Report]
The crowd's cheers during Jung Cheol-won's appearance show the love of the fans.
His signature elastic pants that reveal his ankles.
After striking out a batter, an enormous roar follows, something rarely seen in Korean baseball.
Although he has given up home runs, he was revived by captain Jeon Jun-woo's comeback home run.
After being taken out, he hung his head and fidgeted, but only after Jeon Jun-woo's celebration ended did he approach and bow repeatedly to express his gratitude.
[Jung Cheol-won/Lotte Giants: "Honestly, I was very frustrated. I was so frustrated that we almost lost because of me. I received a lot of praise, and my teammates and older brothers helped me keep up with my training... Ah, but I was really frustrated..."]
Jung Cheol-won has gained significant attention, especially for his incredible roaring celebration after striking out a batter.
After striking out Patrick Wisdom, who is competing for the home run king title, he roared so loudly that Wisdom looked on in surprise.
His confident interview also became a hot topic.
[Jung Cheol-won/Lotte Giants: "I am aiming for the championship! Please support us until the end!!!"]
He is currently leading in the hold category and is a strong presence on the Lotte mound.
Even the famously stoic manager Kim Tae-hyung was moved to applause.
While some fans find it somewhat embarrassing, others say Lotte's morale is soaring; Jung Cheol-won's every move has become another spectacle in Korean baseball.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
With ankle-length jogger-style pants and a wild celebration rarely seen in Korean baseball...
Relief pitcher Jung Cheol-won, who transferred from Doosan Bears to Lotte Giants, is keeping Lotte fans on an emotional rollercoaster at the start of the season.
Reporter Park Jumi has the story.
[Report]
The crowd's cheers during Jung Cheol-won's appearance show the love of the fans.
His signature elastic pants that reveal his ankles.
After striking out a batter, an enormous roar follows, something rarely seen in Korean baseball.
Although he has given up home runs, he was revived by captain Jeon Jun-woo's comeback home run.
After being taken out, he hung his head and fidgeted, but only after Jeon Jun-woo's celebration ended did he approach and bow repeatedly to express his gratitude.
[Jung Cheol-won/Lotte Giants: "Honestly, I was very frustrated. I was so frustrated that we almost lost because of me. I received a lot of praise, and my teammates and older brothers helped me keep up with my training... Ah, but I was really frustrated..."]
Jung Cheol-won has gained significant attention, especially for his incredible roaring celebration after striking out a batter.
After striking out Patrick Wisdom, who is competing for the home run king title, he roared so loudly that Wisdom looked on in surprise.
His confident interview also became a hot topic.
[Jung Cheol-won/Lotte Giants: "I am aiming for the championship! Please support us until the end!!!"]
He is currently leading in the hold category and is a strong presence on the Lotte mound.
Even the famously stoic manager Kim Tae-hyung was moved to applause.
While some fans find it somewhat embarrassing, others say Lotte's morale is soaring; Jung Cheol-won's every move has become another spectacle in Korean baseball.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lotte Giant's new relief pitcher
-
- 입력 2025-04-17 00:54:59
[Anchor]
With ankle-length jogger-style pants and a wild celebration rarely seen in Korean baseball...
Relief pitcher Jung Cheol-won, who transferred from Doosan Bears to Lotte Giants, is keeping Lotte fans on an emotional rollercoaster at the start of the season.
Reporter Park Jumi has the story.
[Report]
The crowd's cheers during Jung Cheol-won's appearance show the love of the fans.
His signature elastic pants that reveal his ankles.
After striking out a batter, an enormous roar follows, something rarely seen in Korean baseball.
Although he has given up home runs, he was revived by captain Jeon Jun-woo's comeback home run.
After being taken out, he hung his head and fidgeted, but only after Jeon Jun-woo's celebration ended did he approach and bow repeatedly to express his gratitude.
[Jung Cheol-won/Lotte Giants: "Honestly, I was very frustrated. I was so frustrated that we almost lost because of me. I received a lot of praise, and my teammates and older brothers helped me keep up with my training... Ah, but I was really frustrated..."]
Jung Cheol-won has gained significant attention, especially for his incredible roaring celebration after striking out a batter.
After striking out Patrick Wisdom, who is competing for the home run king title, he roared so loudly that Wisdom looked on in surprise.
His confident interview also became a hot topic.
[Jung Cheol-won/Lotte Giants: "I am aiming for the championship! Please support us until the end!!!"]
He is currently leading in the hold category and is a strong presence on the Lotte mound.
Even the famously stoic manager Kim Tae-hyung was moved to applause.
While some fans find it somewhat embarrassing, others say Lotte's morale is soaring; Jung Cheol-won's every move has become another spectacle in Korean baseball.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
With ankle-length jogger-style pants and a wild celebration rarely seen in Korean baseball...
Relief pitcher Jung Cheol-won, who transferred from Doosan Bears to Lotte Giants, is keeping Lotte fans on an emotional rollercoaster at the start of the season.
Reporter Park Jumi has the story.
[Report]
The crowd's cheers during Jung Cheol-won's appearance show the love of the fans.
His signature elastic pants that reveal his ankles.
After striking out a batter, an enormous roar follows, something rarely seen in Korean baseball.
Although he has given up home runs, he was revived by captain Jeon Jun-woo's comeback home run.
After being taken out, he hung his head and fidgeted, but only after Jeon Jun-woo's celebration ended did he approach and bow repeatedly to express his gratitude.
[Jung Cheol-won/Lotte Giants: "Honestly, I was very frustrated. I was so frustrated that we almost lost because of me. I received a lot of praise, and my teammates and older brothers helped me keep up with my training... Ah, but I was really frustrated..."]
Jung Cheol-won has gained significant attention, especially for his incredible roaring celebration after striking out a batter.
After striking out Patrick Wisdom, who is competing for the home run king title, he roared so loudly that Wisdom looked on in surprise.
His confident interview also became a hot topic.
[Jung Cheol-won/Lotte Giants: "I am aiming for the championship! Please support us until the end!!!"]
He is currently leading in the hold category and is a strong presence on the Lotte mound.
Even the famously stoic manager Kim Tae-hyung was moved to applause.
While some fans find it somewhat embarrassing, others say Lotte's morale is soaring; Jung Cheol-won's every move has become another spectacle in Korean baseball.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
-
-
박주미 기자 jjum@kbs.co.kr박주미 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.