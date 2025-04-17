News 9

Lotte Giant's new relief pitcher

[Anchor]

With ankle-length jogger-style pants and a wild celebration rarely seen in Korean baseball...

Relief pitcher Jung Cheol-won, who transferred from Doosan Bears to Lotte Giants, is keeping Lotte fans on an emotional rollercoaster at the start of the season.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

The crowd's cheers during Jung Cheol-won's appearance show the love of the fans.

His signature elastic pants that reveal his ankles.

After striking out a batter, an enormous roar follows, something rarely seen in Korean baseball.

Although he has given up home runs, he was revived by captain Jeon Jun-woo's comeback home run.

After being taken out, he hung his head and fidgeted, but only after Jeon Jun-woo's celebration ended did he approach and bow repeatedly to express his gratitude.

[Jung Cheol-won/Lotte Giants: "Honestly, I was very frustrated. I was so frustrated that we almost lost because of me. I received a lot of praise, and my teammates and older brothers helped me keep up with my training... Ah, but I was really frustrated..."]

Jung Cheol-won has gained significant attention, especially for his incredible roaring celebration after striking out a batter.

After striking out Patrick Wisdom, who is competing for the home run king title, he roared so loudly that Wisdom looked on in surprise.

His confident interview also became a hot topic.

[Jung Cheol-won/Lotte Giants: "I am aiming for the championship! Please support us until the end!!!"]

He is currently leading in the hold category and is a strong presence on the Lotte mound.

Even the famously stoic manager Kim Tae-hyung was moved to applause.

While some fans find it somewhat embarrassing, others say Lotte's morale is soaring; Jung Cheol-won's every move has become another spectacle in Korean baseball.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

