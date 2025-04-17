Curry in NBA, Heo Hoon in KBL

동영상 고정 취소

If the hottest baseball player in San Francisco is Lee Jung-hoo, then the basketball star is undoubtedly Stephen Curry.



Curry played a crucial role in the playoff-deciding game, scoring 37 points in a thrilling performance.



This is reporter Ha Mu-rim's report.



The Golden State's counterattack, initiated by Curry, peaked with Moody's spectacular dunk.



The highlight was particularly the process of Curry making a three-pointer shortly after.



He skillfully maneuvered through Memphis's tight defense, passed the ball to Looney, and immediately received the pass back to hit his signature three-pointer.



[Local commentary: "That's an incredible shot. Just an incredible shot."]



In the fiercely contested fourth quarter, he emerged as the trouble-shooter.



With the team leading by 2 points, he made a fantastic three-pointer with 1 minute and 50 seconds left, followed by a roar, and then faked the defense twice before finally sinking another three-pointer.



Curry scored 10 consecutive points in the final moments of the fourth quarter, leading Golden State to a playoff ticket with his 37-point performance.



[Curry/Golden State: "Those can be a tough physical series. We just love the opportunity to be in the playoffs again."]



In the third game of the 6th round playoff between the KOGAS Pegasus and KT Sonicboom, the physicality escalated, and a foul was called during the second quarter as KOGAS's Belangel defended KT's Cagulangan.



KOGAS's coach Kang Hyuk, dissatisfied with the call, protested strongly and was ejected from the game.



After this unexpected turn of events, KT seized the momentum led by Heo Hoon.



In a fast-break situation, he made a sharp pass that led to Ha Yoon-ki's dunk, followed by a perfectly timed alley-oop pass that helped Hammonds score.



In a nail-biting situation at the start of the fourth quarter, Heo Hoon scored a decisive basket, leading KT to victory with a team-high 35 points.



KOGAS, with coach Kang Hyuk ejected, found themselves in a tough spot after failing to contain KT's ace Heo Hoon.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



