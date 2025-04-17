[News Today] Court halts Han’s justice nominations

[LEAD]

The Constitutional Court has unanimously decided to suspend the validity of the nomination of constitutional court justices by Acting President Han Duk-soo. The court cited the urgency of preventing irreparable harm and warned that pressing ahead with the appointments could result in serious confusion and damage.



[REPORT]

Appointment procedures for two Constitutional Court justice nominees, Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hun, have been brought to a stop.



The Constitutional Court accepted the injunction filed by lawyer Kim Jeong-hwan seeking to suspend Acting President Han Duck-soo's recent nominations of the two justices.



The nine-member bench unanimously agreed to accept the injunction.



The Constitutional Court acknowledged the need to suspend the validity of the nominations until the court rules on a related main case.



The court said that there is an urgent need to prevent unrestorable damage.



It also added that denying the injunction will cause greater harm than accepting it.



On April 8th, the acting president nominated Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu and Seoul High Court judge Ham Sang-hun to replace two outgoing Constitutional Court justices, which are reserved as the president's share.



In an unexpected move, Han exercised the appointment authority, reversing his previous remarks in just four months.



Han Duck-soo/ Acting President (Dec. 26, 2024)

The spirit of the Constitution and law is that an acting president must refrain from exercising authorities exclusive to the president, including nominations to constitutional institutions.



Many legal experts called on Han to withdraw the nominations, criticizing him for abusing the authority exclusive to the president.



Han said he respects the Constitutional Court's decision and will wait for the court's ruling on the main case.