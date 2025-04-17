[News Today] Police fail to raid pres. office again







[LEAD]

The police made another attempt to conduct a search and seizure at the Presidential Security Service office and residence of the agency's chief. The operation is tied to allegations of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant against Former President Yoon Suk Yeol. This was the sixth attempt. But with the Presidential Security Service blocking access for over ten hours, police once again settled for voluntary submission of materials.



[REPORT]

Police investigation has begun in full swing two weeks after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted.



On Wednesday, officers attempted to seize secret phones, encrypted phone servers and raid the Presidential Security Service office and residence of the agency's chief.



This is already the 6th raid attempt targeting encrypted phone servers and it relates to charges against the former president of obstructing the execution of public duties.



In January, allegations surfaced that Yoon ordered PSS deputy chief Kim Seong-hoon and others to block the execution of his arrest warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.



Kim Seong-hoon / Deputy chief, PSS (Jan. 17, during police questioning)

I carried out my rightful duty. I didn't carry additional weapons in the process of resisting the warrant execution.



The latest forced investigation by police was likely fueled by the fact that the impeached President has lost immunity from prosecution as well as the resignation extended by the PSS deputy chief.



However the raid attempt failed yet again after a standoff that lasted over ten hours.



The PSS did not allow in law enforcement officers.



But the agency did say that it's holding talks to cooperate as much as possible in the form of arbitrary provision of materials within submittable bounds, out of those requested by police.



Park Chang-hwan / Nat'l Police Agency

There are so many items to seize, so talks must continue regarding the format, time and procedure of the arbitrary provision of materials.



Police also sought and failed to seize surveillance camera footage in the presidential office in regards to former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, accused of giving orders to cut off power and water supply to media outlets during the martial law incident.