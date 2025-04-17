[News Today] U.S. proposes meeting for trade issue

[LEAD]

As the U.S. tariff agenda takes shape, the Japanese delegation has entered negotiations in the U.S. over tariff issues. Korea may be next. The United States has reached out first, proposing high-level talks on trade issues with Korea. Next up, we take a closer look at Washington’s motives, and Seoul’s strategy.



[REPORT]

The G20 Finance Ministers' Meeting will take place in Washington D.C. next week.



The ministers' group discusses multilateral financial cooperation issues such as interest rates and currency exchange rates.



Korea's Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok will also attend to have a series of meetings with his counterparts from member countries.



But now the U.S. has asked Korea to discuss 'trade issues' at the very meeting.



Choi Sang-mok / Deputy Prime Minister for Economy

The U.S. Treasury Secretary proposed a meeting to discuss trade issues. We are arranging schedules and participants.



Until now, the two countries' trade officials have been in charge of negotiations.



Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun was planning to visit the U.S. next week and meet with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick or U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.



Now Korea's Deputy Prime Minister for Economy and the U.S. Treasury Secretary who plays a key role in tariff negotiations will join the talks.



Their participation may be aimed at speeding up the discussion by raising the level of negotiators.



Prof. Heo Yoon / Graduate School of Int'l Studies, Sogang Univ.

Choi is to meet with the U.S. Treasury Secretary to set the framework for overall negotiations or propose a package deal before a series of working meetings.



The U.S. cites Korea, Japan, the U.K., Australia and India as their priority negotiating partners.



But each of these five countries is trying to figure out what others are doing first and not jumping into the talks.



Choi Sang-mok / Deputy Prime Minister for Economy

I won't rush tariff-related negotiations with the US. The final decision should be made by the incoming administration.



Agendas include tariffs, defense cost sharing, cooperation in shipbuilding, and the Alaska LNG project as well as how far these issues should be taken and who will attend the meetings.



The government continues to maintain that nothing has been decided.