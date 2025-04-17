News Today

[News Today] Eleven Springs without them

입력 2025.04.17 (15:19)

[LEAD]
It’s been 11 years since the Sewol ferry tragedy occurred, which claimed 304 lives, most of them being high school students. Grieving families returned to the waters where they lost their loved ones, calling out names they've been longing for 11 years.

[REPORT]
It was April 16th again, the date of a deadly ferry tragedy.

Grieving families boarded a ship to visit the yellow buoy in waters off Jindo Island.

They called out the names of 250 students who lost their lives at the site where the ferry sank.

Lee Yong-ki / Father of the late Lee Ho-jin
We call out the names of our children but there's no answer.

This is the eleventh spring since the ferry tragedy.

Yellow ribbons bearing messages of love are tied around the cherry blossoms signaling the arrival of spring.

But the families can't bear to throw the flowers into the water.

"I'm dying to see you every day."

The bereaved families are still in pain as the answers come too slowly to the questions about the ferry's sinking and late rescue efforts.

Kim Jeong-hwa / Head, Council of Danwon High School Victims' Families
I sometimes want to tear apart the month of April from the calendar.

The families again come to look at the ferry's salvaged hull at Mokpo NewPort.

In this year's remembrance ceremony, the families of last year's Jeju Air crash victims also came to comfort one another.

Cheon Byeong-hyeon / Dir., Council of Jeju Air Crash Victims' Families
I think they knew how sad we were. We didn't realize how enormous this sadness was when they came to comfort us at Muan Airport.

Victims were also remembered in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do Province where Danwon High School is located and at Paengmok Harbor in Jindo near the accident site.

KBS
KBS

