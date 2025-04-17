News Today

[News Today] Landslides a concern post-wildfire

입력 2025.04.17 (15:19) 수정 2025.04.17 (15:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, where massive wildfires broke out last month, concerns are now shifting to landslides. It has been found that emergency landslide recovery work is urgently needed at more than 200 sites in wildfire-affected areas.

[REPORT]
A hill just behind a village is covered in a heap of black ash.

Burnt bamboo tree roots barely hang on to the soil.

The earth has lost viscosity as people's feet sink deep into the mud. Gravel and sand spill down at the slightest force.

Residents in wildfire-affected areas are now worried of landslides.

Baek Su-young / Yeongdeok-gun resident
Rain started to pour from midnight while I was sleeping so I moved to a container shelter out front in fear of a landslide.

It's a similar situation in other towns as well.

Trees that had sturdy roots in the soil have burnt down.

The earth and rocks beneath are in a precarious state.

They can possibly collapse over village areas at any time.

The devastating wildfires in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province that turned some 450 square kilometers of land to ashes are over.

But now there's growing concern of a new threat, a secondary impact, namely landslides, triggered by frequent spring rain.

In fact in 2000, soil erosion and landslides occurred ten times more in Gangwon-do Province than elsewhere two years after the region suffered major bushfires.

Kwon Chun-geun / Nat'l Institute of Forest Science
Wildfires burn all the roots underground and organic matters in the soil. Therefore the ground loses ability to absorb water.

Over 200 sites in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province alone require emergency recovery work to prevent landslides.

Local authorities intend to complete this task before the monsoon season but it is a tall order due to the sheer size of affected areas.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Landslides a concern post-wildfire
    • 입력 2025-04-17 15:19:41
    • 수정2025-04-17 15:20:57
    News Today

[LEAD]
In Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, where massive wildfires broke out last month, concerns are now shifting to landslides. It has been found that emergency landslide recovery work is urgently needed at more than 200 sites in wildfire-affected areas.

[REPORT]
A hill just behind a village is covered in a heap of black ash.

Burnt bamboo tree roots barely hang on to the soil.

The earth has lost viscosity as people's feet sink deep into the mud. Gravel and sand spill down at the slightest force.

Residents in wildfire-affected areas are now worried of landslides.

Baek Su-young / Yeongdeok-gun resident
Rain started to pour from midnight while I was sleeping so I moved to a container shelter out front in fear of a landslide.

It's a similar situation in other towns as well.

Trees that had sturdy roots in the soil have burnt down.

The earth and rocks beneath are in a precarious state.

They can possibly collapse over village areas at any time.

The devastating wildfires in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province that turned some 450 square kilometers of land to ashes are over.

But now there's growing concern of a new threat, a secondary impact, namely landslides, triggered by frequent spring rain.

In fact in 2000, soil erosion and landslides occurred ten times more in Gangwon-do Province than elsewhere two years after the region suffered major bushfires.

Kwon Chun-geun / Nat'l Institute of Forest Science
Wildfires burn all the roots underground and organic matters in the soil. Therefore the ground loses ability to absorb water.

Over 200 sites in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province alone require emergency recovery work to prevent landslides.

Local authorities intend to complete this task before the monsoon season but it is a tall order due to the sheer size of affected areas.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘내란 특검법’·‘명태균 특검법’ 본회의 재투표 부결…자동폐기

[속보] ‘내란 특검법’·‘명태균 특검법’ 본회의 재투표 부결…자동폐기

[속보] ‘피고인 윤석열’ 법정 모습 이번엔 공개…재판부 촬영 허가

[속보] ‘피고인 윤석열’ 법정 모습 이번엔 공개…재판부 촬영 허가
내년 의대 모집인원 3,058명<br> 확정…“올해 학사 유연화 없어”

내년 의대 모집인원 3,058명 확정…“올해 학사 유연화 없어”
감사원 “문재인 정부, 집값통계 102회 조작”…감사 최종결과 발표

감사원 “문재인 정부, 집값통계 102회 조작”…감사 최종결과 발표
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.