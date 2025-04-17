[News Today] Landslides a concern post-wildfire

입력 2025-04-17 15:19:41 수정 2025-04-17 15:20:57





[LEAD]

In Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, where massive wildfires broke out last month, concerns are now shifting to landslides. It has been found that emergency landslide recovery work is urgently needed at more than 200 sites in wildfire-affected areas.



[REPORT]

A hill just behind a village is covered in a heap of black ash.



Burnt bamboo tree roots barely hang on to the soil.



The earth has lost viscosity as people's feet sink deep into the mud. Gravel and sand spill down at the slightest force.



Residents in wildfire-affected areas are now worried of landslides.



Baek Su-young / Yeongdeok-gun resident

Rain started to pour from midnight while I was sleeping so I moved to a container shelter out front in fear of a landslide.



It's a similar situation in other towns as well.



Trees that had sturdy roots in the soil have burnt down.



The earth and rocks beneath are in a precarious state.



They can possibly collapse over village areas at any time.



The devastating wildfires in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province that turned some 450 square kilometers of land to ashes are over.



But now there's growing concern of a new threat, a secondary impact, namely landslides, triggered by frequent spring rain.



In fact in 2000, soil erosion and landslides occurred ten times more in Gangwon-do Province than elsewhere two years after the region suffered major bushfires.



Kwon Chun-geun / Nat'l Institute of Forest Science

Wildfires burn all the roots underground and organic matters in the soil. Therefore the ground loses ability to absorb water.



Over 200 sites in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province alone require emergency recovery work to prevent landslides.



Local authorities intend to complete this task before the monsoon season but it is a tall order due to the sheer size of affected areas.