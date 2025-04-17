[News Today] E-cigarette, phone in detention center

News Today

[LEAD]
A shocking incident has taken place inside the Busan Detention Center. An inmate was caught with a smartphone and an e-cigarette, items strictly banned inside the facility. Questions are being raised about inmate management within correctional facilities.

[REPORT]
Busan Detention Center houses some 2,000 inmates.

On April 14, an inmate reported that a fellow inmate smelled of tobacco smoke.

The detention center immediately inspected the personal belongings of the reported inmate and discovered an e-cigarette, a smartphone and a charger in a lounge.

The inmate in question was found to have hidden banned items around the lounge of which he was in charge for maintaining.

Under the current law, electronic devices like mobile phones, cigarettes, lighters and alcohol are strictly banned in correctional facilities.

The inmate had already undergone a body search when he was admitted to the detention center.

Busan Detention Center says it is now working to find how and why the inmate smuggled in such items.

The Daegu Regional Correction Headquarters, which oversees the detention center, has launched an investigation to find out how the items were smuggled in and possible involvement of internal staffers.

Official at Busan Detention Center / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Banned items were found in multiple locations including the workshop. So far, the probe has found no staffers involved.

In 2019, an inmate was found to have smuggled in a mobile phone by mail at the Seoul Southern Detention Center.

This is the first time e-cigarettes have been found in a correctional facility.

