[News Today] New suspension bridge in Yeoju

입력 2025.04.17 (15:21)

[LEAD]
If you ever wanted to experience the thrill of walking above a vast river, here’s your chance. A major new suspension bridge is set to open in Korea. Let's take a look.

[REPORT]
Under a high standing tower, a white bridge stretches across the vast blue Namhan-gang River.

This is the Namhan-gang River suspension bridge in Yeoju recently completed after four years of construction.

With a length of 515 meters, it is the third longest suspension bridge in the country.

But it's also the longest one to incorporate the engineering method of connecting the tower and bridge with cables to disperse the weight load.

Kim Bong-tae, Im Young-hee / Yeoju residents
I love the swinging. (Is it thrilling?) Yes, of course, it is.

Kim Bong-soon / Yeoju resident
Suspension bridges are often found in valleys or after hiking a mountain. But here it's out on the wide open river. It's great.

Ahead of its official opening, over
40-thousand tourists have visited during an eight day long temporary opening period.

At night when access is restricted, the whole bridge lights up in various color creating a night time spectacle.

The bridge officially opens on May 1st.

공지·정정

