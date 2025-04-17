Med quota: Back to square one

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The number of medical school admissions for next year has returned to the level of 3,000.



This is the number of admissions before the increase by 1,500.



The Yoon Suk Yeol government's policy to increase medical school admissions has faced fierce backlash from the medical community and has been abandoned after 1 year and 2 months.



Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.



[Report]



The announcement that pulled the trigger on the conflict between the government and the medical community last February.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/2024.2.6: "Expanding the medical workforce is a historical task that can no longer be delayed. We must focus solely on the future of the people and the country and pursue medical reform without wavering...."]



Ultimately, after 1 year and 2 months, the policy to increase medical school admissions has been scrapped.



This comes just 13 days after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The government has reverted the number of medical school admissions for next year to 3,058 and has issued an apology.



[Lee Ju-ho/Minister of Education: "I sincerely apologize for causing concerns that medical reform may be regressing...."]



Last month, the government announced it would revert the number of admissions to the level before the increase, conditional on the return of medical students.



Medical students who chose to return under pressure of expulsion continued collective actions, refusing to attend classes.



The average class participation rate at 40 medical schools nationwide was 25.9%, and only 10% of universities achieved a return to normal class levels with more than half of students attending.



Despite falling short of expectations, the government has raised the white flag first.



Seemingly aware of this criticism, the government has taken the form of accepting requests from university presidents.



Since they have played their last card, there will be no exceptional measures such as deferring disciplinary actions against medical students.



[Lee Hae-woo/Co-chair of the Council of University Presidents for Medical School Advancement: "'Why are only medical schools given such benefits?' This is what we hear on the field. So the situation has changed from last year."]



The Ministry of Health and Welfare, which led the increase in medical school admissions, expressed its discomfort, stating, "We regret having to change our principles."



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.



