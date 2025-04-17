Med students return unclear

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Despite today's (4.17) decision, it is still uncertain whether medical students and residents will return to their original positions.



For now, the medical community has expressed that they welcome the government's decision, albeit late.



However, patient advocacy groups, who have endured prolonged suffering, strongly oppose, calling it a national scam.



Reporter Jin Seon-min has the details.



[Report]



Even though midterms are next week, the medical school classrooms are completely empty.



The medical students' library and study rooms are also all dark.



While the government has conceded, medical students have responded indifferently.



[Medical Student/Voice Altered: " The 3,058 students only apply to the 2026 academic year. We need to see how the composition of the advisory committee for 2027 and beyond will be, and I think the essential medical package itself needs to be completely withdrawn for us to return..."]



The Korean Medical Association welcomed the government's decision, stating that it is a step towards normalization, albeit belatedly.



However, they refrained from commenting on whether this decision would lead to the actual return of medical students.



[Kim Seong-geun/Korean Medical Association Spokesperson: " It’s important to judge whether students can return to an environment where they can attend classes properly. It is difficult to make a judgment right now, but in any case, things are gradually starting to ease."]



While the justification for the return of medical students has been somewhat resolved, the future of residents remains uncertain.



Residents' associations are still holding firm to their seven demands, including the complete withdrawal of the essential healthcare package, and it’s widely believed that a large-scale return is unlikely.



Patient advocacy groups have sharply criticized the government’s withdrawal of medical school expansion, calling it a national scam.



They criticized that the suffering endured by critically ill patients has been in vain, and that the medical community's claim that the government cannot defeat doctors has been confirmed as true.



This is KBS News, Jin Seon-min.



