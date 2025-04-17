News 9

DP candidates push Sejong move

입력 2025.04.17 (23:45)

[Anchor]

This is news related to the presidential election.

All three candidates of the Democratic Party, who are in the primaries in the Chungcheong region, have declared their intention to move the presidential office and the National Assembly to Sejong City.

Each candidate has highlighted defense, climate policy, and constitutional amendments as key policies.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Agency for Defense Development in Daejeon as his first regional schedule.

He presented K-defense pledges, such as tax reductions for defense export companies, and stated that selective conscription is possible due to technological advancements.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Primary Candidate: "I think there should be special attention to drone development or the development of unmanned complex weapon systems."]

He promised to establish the National Assembly building and the presidential office in Sejong during his term, aiming to make Chungcheong the capital of administration and science.

Earlier, candidate Kim Kyung-soo declared his candidacy in Sejong, pledging to relocate the administrative capital to Sejong.

He emphasized "rapid relocation" to differentiate himself from Lee.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Primary Candidate: "I believe it is right to relocate the administrative capital as quickly as possible through legal arrangements."]

Meeting with the mayor of Sweden's representative eco-friendly city, he emphasized that climate response is an economic issue in this era and highlighted carbon reduction policies.

Candidate Kim Dong-yeon, who has been staying in Chungcheong for the second day, also continued his campaign in the central region.

He emphasized completing Sejong City as the de facto administrative capital through constitutional amendments.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Primary Candidate: "If I am elected, I will be able to work and conduct presidential duties in Sejong City the very next day."]

He went a step further by stating that judicial institutions such as the Supreme Court and the Supreme Prosecutors' Office would be relocated to Cheongju.

The three Democratic Party primary candidates are scheduled to engage in a debate on their respective pledges in the first joint TV debate tomorrow (4.18).

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

