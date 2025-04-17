Trump pushes Japan on defense

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Japan, which has several conditions similar to ours, has started tariff negotiations with the United States first.



President Trump, who met directly with the Japanese negotiating team, emphasized that significant progress had been made, and it seems that there were mentions on Japan's increased defense spending.



This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo.



[Report]



President Trump met directly with the Japanese negotiating team visiting Washington.



This meeting was arranged following Trump's unilateral notification that he would also participate in the negotiations.



After a 50-minute meeting, Trump claimed there was "big progress."



Following this, the U.S. and Japan agreed to reach an agreement as soon as possible after exploratory talks at the ministerial level.



The specific details of the negotiations have not been disclosed.



It appears that while Japan requested tariff reductions and exemptions, Trump and the U.S. conveyed the need for an increase in Japan's defense spending.



[Akazawa Ryosei/Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization: "(Did discussions about 'exchange rates' and 'security guarantees' come up in this negotiation?) If I say this, you might understand a bit, but 'exchange rates' did not come up."]



Trump has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty and the military burden on the U.S.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Apr. 10 local time: "We pay hundreds of billions of dollars to defend them but they don't pay anything."]



Given that Japan's burden-sharing ratio is higher than South Korea's, it is highly likely that defense spending will also be discussed in next week's U.S.-South Korea negotiations.



Japanese media are analyzing that Trump's intervention in the negotiations could show impatience, which may be advantageous for Japan, but there are also concerns that it could lead to one-sided outcomes.



This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting for KBS News from Tokyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!