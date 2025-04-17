What remains after med-gov’t clash?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government's initial intention was good.



It was to increase the number of doctors to overcome the regional and essential medical crisis.



However, as it turned out, it has left only wounds without any achievements.



The conflict between the medical community and the government is likely to continue into the next administration.



Reporter Hong Seong-hee reports.



[Report]



The government announced last February that it would increase the number of medical school admissions by 2,000 each year for a total of 10,000.



This was the first increase in medical school admissions in 27 years.



There was no proper explanation for why the increase was set at 2,000.



Just before the announcement, the consultative body between the medical community and the government ended in chaos, and complaints arose that the deliberation on the increase decision was inadequate.



The medical community immediately protested, and the conflict that has continued for over a year has left only scars.



A shortage of medical personnel delayed cancer surgeries and led to excess deaths of over 3,000 patients, leading to a snowballing of damage.



While there was a national consensus on the need to increase the number of doctors, it could not overcome the wall of collective selfishness within the medical community.



[Jeong Seung-jun/Professor at Hanyang University Medical School: "(The medical school admission increase policy) is unilateral in that it does not indicate who requested its cancellation. In a way, it is a closed-door negotiation excluding the public."]



It is uncertain whether this measure will immediately open a 'thawing mood' between the medical community and the government.



The Korean Medical Association is demanding a halt to the overall medical reform policies.



This is a request that the government finds difficult to accept, so it seems there is no willingness to negotiate with this administration.



The association plans to exert its influence as much as possible by activating its presidential campaign headquarters during the election phase and holding a large-scale rally this weekend.



[Kim Taek-woo/President of the Korean Medical Association: "In the future, we will ensure that each party adopts the reasonable voices of the medical community as election pledges during the presidential election process."]



Starting from the 2027 academic year, the number of medical school admissions will be determined by a separate committee involving the medical community, but conflicts may arise again here.



KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!