Lenient penalties for insults

[Anchor]



Following major disasters, hurtful and insulting remarks toward victims and their families continue to surface.



This is a recurring issue, but there are criticisms that proper punishment has not been enforced.



We have conducted a comprehensive analysis of the first trial verdicts related to the Sewol Ferry and Itaewon disasters.



Kim Bo-dam reports.



[Report]



A total of 55 defendants have been indicted for insulting or defaming the victims and their families of the Sewol Ferry and Itaewon disasters.



Among the insults related to the Sewol Ferry disaster, 38% criticized the families for receiving 'compensation and restitution,' while the insults related to the Itaewon disaster mostly involved 'sexual insults' against the victims.



Of these, 87%, or 48 individuals, were found guilty, but only one case resulted in a prison sentence.



This was a case where a person was sentenced to four months in prison for taking a photo in a Danwon High School uniform mocking the victims and posting it online.



Approximately 67% received fines, and 11% were given suspended sentences and released, with first-time offenses being the main reason for leniency.



As lenient punishments continue to be repeated, a similar situation has occurred regarding the Jeju Air disaster at the end of last year.



[Kim Soon-gil/Sewol Ferry disaster victim's family: "The person who was sued for such comments since the Sewol Ferry incident is now insulting victims again with the same comments in the Jeju Air (disaster)."]



For this reason, there are calls to raise the sentencing guidelines for defamation and insult related to social disasters.



[Oh Min-ae/Lawyer, Lawyers for a Democratic Society: "The current punishment standards are somewhat low, so it might be necessary to create sentencing guidelines that consider the social impact as well."]



The police have arrested 61 individuals who wrote malicious posts related to the Jeju Air disaster and are continuing investigations into over 120 cases.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



