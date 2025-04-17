News 9

119 for the hearing-impaired

[Anchor]

Until now, hearing-impaired individuals have had to go through a sign language interpretation relay service before they could report emergencies to 119.

This could delay responses in urgent situations.

From now on, sign language users will be able to report directly.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.

[Report]

["This is the 119 situation room. How can I help you?"]

["(Sign language) My friend has fallen. I am hearing impaired."]

["I will connect you to the Sign Language Interpretation Center."]

This is a simulated call in an emergency situation where a friend has collapsed and an ambulance needs to be requested from 119.

The situation room staff immediately connects a sign language interpreter.

["107 Sign Language Interpretation Center. How can I help you?"]

["I hurt my left leg. I can't stand up right now."]

This is a three-way video call system that allows real-time communication between the hearing-impaired individual, the interpreter, and the 119 staff.

Previously, the process required making a video call to the interpretation relay service first, which would then report to 119 on behalf of the caller.

However, now sign language users will be able to report directly.

The fire department can also directly access the real-time location information of the caller.

[Choi Moon-sil/Director of Digital Inclusion at the National Information Society Agency: "We can accurately determine the location, and through the video, we can also convey the current situation of the individual more precisely…."]

This improvement reflects the reality that the fire-related death rate among people with disabilities is nine times higher than that of non-disabled individuals.

[Lee Yoon-mi/Hearing-impaired individual: "Sometimes, SMS verification requires an ARS call, and I hope that such (voice call requirements) are improved."]

For hearing-impaired individuals, who often endure inconveniences when paying phone bills or making hospital appointments, calling 119 is a matter of 'survival.'

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

