Exam leak scandal

Famous academies and instructors, as well as current teachers, have been caught in a large-scale investigation for allegedly selling questions related to the college entrance exam.



One question created by a teacher was sold for 500,000 won, and the investigation revealed that tens of billions of won were exchanged.



Reporter Yoon Bom-yi has the details.



[Report]



The top instructors from a well-known academy, famous for their so-called 'pinpoint' answers to questions.



Allegations have persisted that current teachers sold exam questions related to the college entrance exam to these instructors.



[Kim Young-ho/Director of the Social Welfare Audit Division at the Board of Audit and Inspection/Mar. 2024: "There is a deep-rooted connection between private education companies seeking to obtain high-quality questions and some teachers wanting financial benefits, mediated through the provision of money..."]



Upon investigation, the police found that the 'private education cartel' was indeed a reality.



There was actual 'question trading' between current teachers and the private education industry.



Some questions were traded for as much as 500,000 won each.



There were instructors who spent over 500 million won in total.



A current teacher with experience as a college entrance exam reviewer created a 'question development team' with eight fellow teachers and earned several hundred million won.



From 2019 for four years, a total of 47 teachers reportedly earned over 4.8 billion won through this method, according to police investigations.



[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "(Current teachers) submitting questions after receiving requests constitutes a violation of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act."]



Police have forwarded cases involving teachers who leaked test questions to private academies, included them in school exams, or simply provided questions to cram schools.



It is a total of 100 individuals, including 72 schoolteachers, 11 private education instructors, and academy owners and staff.



Three major entrance exam companies and well-known instructors are among those involved.



Meanwhile, the investigation results regarding the alleged leak of question 23 from the 2023 college entrance exam English section have also been released.



It was revealed that the professor who created the exam had previously reviewed EBS materials and used that content for the exam, and that an instructor had purchased the EBS materials before they were published for use.



No evidence was found indicating that the questions were leaked from the evaluation institute or that there was collusion between the professor and the instructor.



This is Yoon Bom-yi from KBS News.



