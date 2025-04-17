All-Star volleyball returns

동영상 고정 취소

The women's volleyball All-Star Super Match with Thailand is making a comeback after six years and will be held this weekend.



The Thai players, who are set to meet with V-League stars, have arrived in Korea and completed their first schedule.



All the stars of the Thai women's volleyball team, which has emerged as a rising power in Asia, gathered at Bangkok Airport.



They are on their way to participate in the Korea-Thailand women's volleyball All-Star Super Match taking place domestically this weekend.



As soon as the Thai players arrived in Korea, they relaxed by touring various places in Hwaseong, where the match will be held.



The new generation of players, led by Thanacha from the Korea Expressway Corporation's Asian quota, will take part in this match.



Our country will see the participation of stars representing professional volleyball, including captain Kang So-hwi, Lee Da-hyeon, and Park Jeong-ah.



This is good news for fans who are feeling disappointed as the V-League comes to an end after a thrilling competition.



