BOK signals negative growth risk

[Anchor]



The repeated shock from tariffs has begun to dampen economic growth rates.



The Bank of Korea has officially mentioned the possibility of 'negative growth' in the first quarter of this year.



The base rate has been frozen for now due to domestic and international uncertainties.



This is a report by Song Soo-jin.



[Report]



Just two months ago, the Bank of Korea expected a growth of 0.2% in the first quarter.



However, the worst large-scale wildfires in history.



The temporary suspension of construction at over 80 sites due to incidents like bridge collapses.



A gap in demand for HBM semiconductors.



Excluding the martial law situation, impeachment, and U.S. tariffs, the Bank of Korea's analysis indicates that there were too many adverse factors in the first quarter.



[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "The scenario we projected in February seems too optimistic, as everyone around the world feels."]



After recording -0.2% in the second quarter of last year, there was a slight recovery to 0.1% in the third and fourth quarters, but now there is again a possibility of 'negative growth.'



The exact growth rate for the first quarter will be released on Apr. 24.



The bigger problem lies ahead.



Up until the first quarter, tariffs were a 'forthcoming' fear, but from the second quarter, they have become a 'present' reality.



Exports to the U.S. have started to decline this month.



Over 40 domestic and international forecasting institutions have compiled their annual growth rate projections.



Just last November, projections were clustered around 2.0%, but this month's projections show a median of 1.4%, with some even predicting as low as 0.7%.



The Bank of Korea also acknowledged that it has no choice but to significantly lower its growth rate forecast from 1.5%.



[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "(Annual) growth rates are likely to decline significantly. We see the uncertainties as very high."]



Due to this extreme uncertainty, the base rate has been frozen at 2.75%.



However, it was mentioned that there is a high possibility of lowering the rate within the next three months.



This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.



