Son out with injury

[Anchor]

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has not recovered from his foot injury and will ultimately be unable to play in the Europa League second leg scheduled for early tomorrow morning.

Previously, Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich, who participated in the Champions League with a heavy body, also bowed his head as he could not prevent his team's elimination in the quarterfinals.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

In the training video released yesterday, Son Heung-min is seen entering the training ground hidden behind his teammates.

Following that, Son Heung-min showed that he was able to participate in most of the training normally, including light running, raising expectations for his return.

However, during the trip to Germany, Son Heung-min disappeared again.

His absence from the Europa League second leg has been confirmed due to incomplete recovery from his injury.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "He's been battling with his foot sort of problem for few weeks now. You know, he's managed but it's got too painful over the last few days. He tried to train yesterday and just wasn't right."]

This confirms concerns over Tottenham's player management, leaving them to face the Europa League match with the significant burden of Son Heung-min's absence.

Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich showed sluggish movement due to an Achilles injury.

It was painful to allow a goal after being outmatched in a set-piece situation.

Ultimately, Kim Min-jae was substituted after 65 minutes, and Bayern Munich failed to turn the game around and advance to the semifinals.

Local media criticized Kim Min-jae's defense, but Bayern manager Vincent Kompany defended his player.

[Vincent Kompany/Bayern Munich Manager: "In these moments, we've shown real togetherness and this will stay until the end of the season so there's absolutely no chance that I'll turn against anybody."]

The International Federation of Professional Footballers also pointed out the overuse of Kim Min-jae, stating that safety measures are needed. Watching the disappointing loss, Kim Min-jae is now focusing on the challenge for the Bundesliga title.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

