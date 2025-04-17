News 9

PPP hosts media day for primary

[Anchor]

The People Power Party held a media day gathering all eight candidates for the primary election in one place.

Each candidate claimed that they are the right person to challenge Lee Jae-myung and that they will protect conservatism, competing towards the second round, the top four.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

The eight candidates who advanced to the first round of the primary gathered in one place.

They chose the topics for the debate in the order of their arrival.

Group A, with the topic 'Youth Future', included Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Yang Hyang-ja, and Yoo Jeong-bok, while Group B, with the topic 'Social Integration', included Na Kyung-won, Lee Cheol-woo, Han Dong-hoon, and Hong Joon-pyo.

The debate to determine the top four will take place this weekend.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I ran to defeat Lee Jae-myung. If he becomes president, he will try to confine the entire nation in a mental hospital."]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "We all share the same love for our country. Isn't it patriotism to stop the monstrous regime and build a better nationa?"]

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Will you choose the Hong Joon-pyo administration or the Lee Jae-myung administration?"]

They also targeted Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "The clean Ahn Cheol-soo will overpower the criminal suspect Lee Jae-myung."]

[Yoo Jeong-bok/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "We can win by directly confronting crime, corruption, and lies..."]

There were also pledges to protect conservatism.

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I will make the Republic of Korea free, prosper and great again."]

[Yang Hyang-ja/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I believe that the success of a conservative party is the success of the Republic of Korea."]

[Lee Cheol-woo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "With the spirit of Park Chung-hee, I will revive the country’s national security and economy..."]

Individual candidates also announced their pledges related to diplomacy and security.

Candidate Hong Joon-pyo emphasized the possibility of independent nuclear development, while candidate Na Kyung-won revealed an emergency roadmap plan to secure nuclear sovereignty.

Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who held a campaign opening ceremony, also stressed the importance of strengthening the Korea-U.S. alliance.

Regarding the so-called 'anti-Lee Jae-myung big tent theory', candidate Han Dong-hoon drew the line by saying that now is the time to think only of public sentiment, and reform party candidate Lee Jun-seok expressed a critical stance, stating that indiscriminate integration has always been subject to judgment.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

