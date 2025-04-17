News 9

Korea, Japan to face off

입력 2025.04.17 (23:58) 수정 2025.04.17 (23:58)

[Anchor]

The baseball national team, aiming to restore its honor at next year's WBC, will hold a Korea-Japan baseball match this coming November.

KBO President Heo Koo-youn, Manager Ryu Ji-hyun, and candidate for the team's problem solver, Noh Si-hwan, shared their thoughts.

This is a report by Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

A scene of KBO President Heo Koo-youn, Japan's national team manager Ibata, and our national team manager Ryu Ji-hyun posing for a commemorative photo.

The national team, which is starting anew under the leadership of Ryu Ji-hyun, who was known as a clever player during his active days, will play two evaluation matches against Japan at Tokyo Dome starting from Nov. 15.

[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "This is a very important time with just over three months left until the 2026 WBC, and I am confident it will be a good experience for our national team."]

Under the management of Kim In-sik, known as the nation's coach, Korean baseball reached the semifinals in the 2006 tournament and finished as runners-up in 2009, but has since fallen into a long slump.

Against its rival Japan, Korea has suffered repeated defeats except for the final of the Premier 12 in 2015.

In particular, two years ago, they faced a luxurious lineup led by Ohtani and suffered a humiliating 13-4 defeat.

This upcoming Korea-Japan evaluation match and next year's WBC will serve as a stage for the restoration of honor for Korean baseball.

[Ryu Ji-hyun/Baseball National Team Manager: "It will be a meaningful time to gauge the players to be selected for the final roster. We will prepare well to achieve good results in this evaluation match as well as in the WBC."]

As Ryu Ji-hyun's team makes its debut in the Korea-Japan match in Tokyo, Hanwha's slugger Noh Si-hwan is emerging as a potential problem solver to follow in the footsteps of Lee Seung-yuop and Lee Dae-ho.

[Noh Si-hwan/Hanwha: "It seems that only the best players in Korea will be selected, and if I am included, it would be an honor. I hope to play an important role in the match with Japan and stand out."]

As professional baseball’s popularity rises, so do expectations for improved performance—making the Korea-Japan match in November a key test.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

공지·정정

