News 9

National Assembly revotes on 8 bills

입력 2025.04.18 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 17), the National Assembly re-voted on eight bills for which the government exercised its right to request reconsideration.

Seven bills, including the special investigation law for insurrection and the amendment to the Commercial Act, were rejected and discarded.

The amendment to the Broadcasting Act, which stipulates that TV license fees will be collected together with electricity bills, was passed.

This is a report by reporter Lee Soo-min.

[Report]

Eight bills returned to the National Assembly due to the government's request for reconsideration.

The special investigation bill for insurrection, the special investigation bill related to Myung Tae-kyun, and the amendment to the Commercial Act were put to re-vote.

Both parties expressed their determination for either approval or rejection.

[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "It is unanimously supported by the party."]

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Our mission is to unite and prevent legislative overreach."]

Ultimately, the special investigation bill for insurrection, which would have the special investigation team investigate all allegations related to emergency martial law, and the special investigation bill regarding Myung Tae-kyun's involvement in nominations were not able to pass the plenary session and were discarded.

All 299 members participated in the vote, but the bills did not receive the required 200 votes for approval.

The amendment to the Commercial Act, the amendment to the law for the establishment of the Korea Communications Commission, and the special law regarding the statute of limitations for state crimes against human rights, all proposed by the Democratic Party, were also rejected.

The only bill that was passed was the amendment to the Broadcasting Act, which integrates the collection of TV license fees with electricity bills.

The amendment to the Broadcasting Act was passed in the plenary session last December under the leadership of the Democratic Party, but in January, then Acting President Choi Sang-mok exercised the right to request reconsideration.

Before the plenary session, the People Power Party set a party line against the seven bills for re-vote, but left the amendment to the Broadcasting Act to a free vote among members, resulting in 212 votes in favor.

This is the first time that a bill has been passed in a re-vote among the 41 bills for which the right to request reconsideration has been exercised under the current government.

KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • National Assembly revotes on 8 bills
    • 입력 2025-04-18 00:08:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 17), the National Assembly re-voted on eight bills for which the government exercised its right to request reconsideration.

Seven bills, including the special investigation law for insurrection and the amendment to the Commercial Act, were rejected and discarded.

The amendment to the Broadcasting Act, which stipulates that TV license fees will be collected together with electricity bills, was passed.

This is a report by reporter Lee Soo-min.

[Report]

Eight bills returned to the National Assembly due to the government's request for reconsideration.

The special investigation bill for insurrection, the special investigation bill related to Myung Tae-kyun, and the amendment to the Commercial Act were put to re-vote.

Both parties expressed their determination for either approval or rejection.

[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "It is unanimously supported by the party."]

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Our mission is to unite and prevent legislative overreach."]

Ultimately, the special investigation bill for insurrection, which would have the special investigation team investigate all allegations related to emergency martial law, and the special investigation bill regarding Myung Tae-kyun's involvement in nominations were not able to pass the plenary session and were discarded.

All 299 members participated in the vote, but the bills did not receive the required 200 votes for approval.

The amendment to the Commercial Act, the amendment to the law for the establishment of the Korea Communications Commission, and the special law regarding the statute of limitations for state crimes against human rights, all proposed by the Democratic Party, were also rejected.

The only bill that was passed was the amendment to the Broadcasting Act, which integrates the collection of TV license fees with electricity bills.

The amendment to the Broadcasting Act was passed in the plenary session last December under the leadership of the Democratic Party, but in January, then Acting President Choi Sang-mok exercised the right to request reconsideration.

Before the plenary session, the People Power Party set a party line against the seven bills for re-vote, but left the amendment to the Broadcasting Act to a free vote among members, resulting in 212 votes in favor.

This is the first time that a bill has been passed in a re-vote among the 41 bills for which the right to request reconsideration has been exercised under the current government.

KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
이수민
이수민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에<br> 백기투항

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에 백기투항
의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…<br>환자단체 “대국민 사기극”

의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…환자단체 “대국민 사기극”
내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결

내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결
이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’

이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.