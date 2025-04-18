National Assembly revotes on 8 bills

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 17), the National Assembly re-voted on eight bills for which the government exercised its right to request reconsideration.



Seven bills, including the special investigation law for insurrection and the amendment to the Commercial Act, were rejected and discarded.



The amendment to the Broadcasting Act, which stipulates that TV license fees will be collected together with electricity bills, was passed.



This is a report by reporter Lee Soo-min.



[Report]



Eight bills returned to the National Assembly due to the government's request for reconsideration.



The special investigation bill for insurrection, the special investigation bill related to Myung Tae-kyun, and the amendment to the Commercial Act were put to re-vote.



Both parties expressed their determination for either approval or rejection.



[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "It is unanimously supported by the party."]



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Our mission is to unite and prevent legislative overreach."]



Ultimately, the special investigation bill for insurrection, which would have the special investigation team investigate all allegations related to emergency martial law, and the special investigation bill regarding Myung Tae-kyun's involvement in nominations were not able to pass the plenary session and were discarded.



All 299 members participated in the vote, but the bills did not receive the required 200 votes for approval.



The amendment to the Commercial Act, the amendment to the law for the establishment of the Korea Communications Commission, and the special law regarding the statute of limitations for state crimes against human rights, all proposed by the Democratic Party, were also rejected.



The only bill that was passed was the amendment to the Broadcasting Act, which integrates the collection of TV license fees with electricity bills.



The amendment to the Broadcasting Act was passed in the plenary session last December under the leadership of the Democratic Party, but in January, then Acting President Choi Sang-mok exercised the right to request reconsideration.



Before the plenary session, the People Power Party set a party line against the seven bills for re-vote, but left the amendment to the Broadcasting Act to a free vote among members, resulting in 212 votes in favor.



This is the first time that a bill has been passed in a re-vote among the 41 bills for which the right to request reconsideration has been exercised under the current government.



KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



