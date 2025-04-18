Secret to K-Pop hits

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



K-Pop, which leads the global popular music scene.



How are songs by BTS and BLACKPINK created?



It is said that not just one composer, but composers from various countries around the world collaborate to create a song.



The secret behind the birth of K-Pop is revealed by reporter Kim Hyun-soo.



[Report]



Exciting funky rhythms.



Spontaneous melodies.



With the addition of accompaniment, the outline of K-Pop emerges.



There are four composers involved, all from different age groups and nationalities.



This is the so-called 'song camp' method, where their individuality and strengths are combined to create songs.



A total of 79 composers from 8 countries participated in the entire project, including this song.



[Ronnie Svensson/Songwriter/Norway: "Not bad, but if you change it a little bit there."]



The goal is to form separate teams every day for two weeks to create 85 songs.



[Sophie Hintze/Songwriter/USA: "It's songs that you never would've gotten. Especially when you have people from America, LA, Europe, all the different countries in Europe, and then the Korean producers and writers and artists."]



The songs born from this process include:



BTS's "Fire".



Aespa's "Spicy".



They are either given directly to affiliated artists or sold to other agencies.



[Choi Jin-seok/Music Publisher Director: "Even those writers who have topped the Billboard charts participate, blending various colors into K-Pop."]



The 'song camp' method was first introduced in 2012, and now most major agencies have adopted a collective creation system.



Composers from around the world are using Korea's 'song camp' as a stepping stone to make their names known in the globally leading K-Pop market.



[Jacob Aaron/Songwriter/UK: "The first and only reason I came out here was to pursue K-Pop as a songwriter."]



This is why the 'song camp' is considered one of the key strategies driving the explosive growth of the K-Pop market.



This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.



