News 9

Wildfire cleanup underway

입력 2025.04.18 (01:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The demolition of damaged buildings has officially begun in five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk, which were affected by the worst wildfire in history.

Over 3,000 evacuees are still staying in community centers and other temporary shelters, waiting for the completion of temporary housing.

Reporter Kim Ji-hong has the details.

[Report]

Excavators are continuously clearing the charred and collapsed remains of houses.

The demolition work for buildings damaged by the wildfire has intensified.

With burnt belongings scattered everywhere, the demolition process is progressing slowly.

[Jang Il-taek/Waste Management Company Director: "The amount of work here is about twice that of a regular demolition site. Most of the time, large vehicles can't enter, so we have no choice but to do it with small transport."]

In the five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk affected by the large wildfire, there are about 6,000 houses and warehouses that need to be demolished.

When including greenhouses and livestock facilities, the total exceeds 8,000.

The old asbestos slate roofs require special handling, so the demolition period is expected to take more than two months.

[Oh Hee-jong/Architectural Officer, Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk: "The damage area is so extensive that the speed is a bit slow, but even if it’s frustrating, please be patient, and we will do our best."]

The number of evacuees living in shelters and community centers still stands at over 3,500.

Among them, about 500 households plan to install temporary housing on the sites of demolished homes, but there is no certainty on how long it will take from demolition to construction and moving in.

[Kim Tae-jin/Danchon-myeon, Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk: "I don't know the date for moving into the temporary housing yet. We have to rely on the government; there’s nothing we can do as individuals."]

Separately, residents are expected to begin moving into the temporary housing complexes being built on vacant lots in the affected villages as early as the end of this month.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Wildfire cleanup underway
    • 입력 2025-04-18 01:31:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

The demolition of damaged buildings has officially begun in five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk, which were affected by the worst wildfire in history.

Over 3,000 evacuees are still staying in community centers and other temporary shelters, waiting for the completion of temporary housing.

Reporter Kim Ji-hong has the details.

[Report]

Excavators are continuously clearing the charred and collapsed remains of houses.

The demolition work for buildings damaged by the wildfire has intensified.

With burnt belongings scattered everywhere, the demolition process is progressing slowly.

[Jang Il-taek/Waste Management Company Director: "The amount of work here is about twice that of a regular demolition site. Most of the time, large vehicles can't enter, so we have no choice but to do it with small transport."]

In the five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk affected by the large wildfire, there are about 6,000 houses and warehouses that need to be demolished.

When including greenhouses and livestock facilities, the total exceeds 8,000.

The old asbestos slate roofs require special handling, so the demolition period is expected to take more than two months.

[Oh Hee-jong/Architectural Officer, Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk: "The damage area is so extensive that the speed is a bit slow, but even if it’s frustrating, please be patient, and we will do our best."]

The number of evacuees living in shelters and community centers still stands at over 3,500.

Among them, about 500 households plan to install temporary housing on the sites of demolished homes, but there is no certainty on how long it will take from demolition to construction and moving in.

[Kim Tae-jin/Danchon-myeon, Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk: "I don't know the date for moving into the temporary housing yet. We have to rely on the government; there’s nothing we can do as individuals."]

Separately, residents are expected to begin moving into the temporary housing complexes being built on vacant lots in the affected villages as early as the end of this month.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong.
김지홍
김지홍 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에<br> 백기투항

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에 백기투항
의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…<br>환자단체 “대국민 사기극”

의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…환자단체 “대국민 사기극”
내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결

내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결
이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’

이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.