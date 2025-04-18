Wildfire cleanup underway

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The demolition of damaged buildings has officially begun in five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk, which were affected by the worst wildfire in history.



Over 3,000 evacuees are still staying in community centers and other temporary shelters, waiting for the completion of temporary housing.



Reporter Kim Ji-hong has the details.



[Report]



Excavators are continuously clearing the charred and collapsed remains of houses.



The demolition work for buildings damaged by the wildfire has intensified.



With burnt belongings scattered everywhere, the demolition process is progressing slowly.



[Jang Il-taek/Waste Management Company Director: "The amount of work here is about twice that of a regular demolition site. Most of the time, large vehicles can't enter, so we have no choice but to do it with small transport."]



In the five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk affected by the large wildfire, there are about 6,000 houses and warehouses that need to be demolished.



When including greenhouses and livestock facilities, the total exceeds 8,000.



The old asbestos slate roofs require special handling, so the demolition period is expected to take more than two months.



[Oh Hee-jong/Architectural Officer, Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk: "The damage area is so extensive that the speed is a bit slow, but even if it’s frustrating, please be patient, and we will do our best."]



The number of evacuees living in shelters and community centers still stands at over 3,500.



Among them, about 500 households plan to install temporary housing on the sites of demolished homes, but there is no certainty on how long it will take from demolition to construction and moving in.



[Kim Tae-jin/Danchon-myeon, Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk: "I don't know the date for moving into the temporary housing yet. We have to rely on the government; there’s nothing we can do as individuals."]



Separately, residents are expected to begin moving into the temporary housing complexes being built on vacant lots in the affected villages as early as the end of this month.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong.



