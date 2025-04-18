Stocks sink in U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States is increasing pressure on China through semiconductor export controls.



However, American companies are also facing inevitable losses, leading to a sharp decline in the New York stock market.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that prices will rise and unemployment will increase due to tariffs.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington.



[Report]



The stock price of Nvidia, a leader in artificial intelligence semiconductor chips, has dropped by nearly 7%.



This is due to the export controls affecting the AI semiconductor H20, which was developed for export to China.



Nvidia expects to incur a loss of 7.9 trillion won in just the first quarter of the fiscal year.



The export controls on semiconductors to China have now expanded to AMD and Intel.



As the U.S. pressures China, American companies are inevitably seeing a drop in revenue.



As a result, all three major indices in New York, including the Nasdaq, have fallen.



[Michael Landsberg/Chief Investment Officer, Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management: "We think you're going to continue to see Tech on the down draft just because a lot of this tariff noise is going to affect them specifically."]



Chairman Powell's warning also added fuel to the stock market decline.



Powell stated that prices could rise and unemployment could increase due to tariff measures, but he took a cautious stance on lowering the benchmark interest rate.



He drew a line against the market's expectations for intervention from the Federal Reserve.



[Jerome Powell/Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve: "We are well positioned to wait for greater clarity before considering any adjustments to our policy stance."]



The U.S. House of Representatives is also looking into how the Chinese AI company DeepSeek procured Nvidia chips.



Concerns about economic deterioration due to tariffs are pouring in, but it seems that the trade war is expanding into a semiconductor war.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



