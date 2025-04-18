Court nomination clash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the Constitutional Court halted the appointment process for the Constitutional Court judge candidates nominated by Acting President Han Duck-soo, the Democratic Party demanded that he withdraw the nominations and apologize.



The People Power Party expressed strong regret towards the Constitutional Court and accused it of being a puppet of the Democratic Party.



Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the details.



[Report]



The Democratic Party called the Constitutional Court’s decision "logical and rational."



They urged Acting President Han Duck-soo to withdraw the nomination of the Constitutional Court judges and to apologize to the public.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Acting Leader and Floor Leader: "Despite having no authority to nominate a Constitutional Court judge on behalf of the President, he has proceeded and disrespected our citizens, the Constitution, and the Constitutional Court."]



The party also took aim at speculation that Han might run for president.



They demanded that he not undermine political neutrality and focus on fair election management and resolving public livelihood issues.



[Park Sung-joon/Democratic Party Deputy Floor Leader: "Not only is this an act of constitutional destruction, but now he is also busy maintaining the Prime Minister position and raising his approval ratings with taxpayers' money."]



The People Power Party turned the arrows towards the Constitutional Court.



They argued that the Constitutional Court did not reprimand the unconstitutional parliamentary dictatorship but only blocked the legitimate exercise of the acting president's appointment rights.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chair: "By this logic, we would also need to reevaluate the legitimacy of appointments made by acting presidents in the past."]



They also raised concerns about the political bias of the Constitutional Court.



They criticized it for fully accepting the Democratic Party's logic, calling it a puppet of the Democratic Party and a constitutional outpost.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Is it fair for the Court to ignore injunctions requested by our party while quickly approving those that benefit Lee Jae-myung’s faction?"]



Meanwhile, a bill to amend the Constitutional Court Act to prevent the acting president from appointing Constitutional Court judges has passed the National Assembly under the leadership of the Democratic Party.



The People Power Party plans to request the acting president to exercise his right to demand reconsideration.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!