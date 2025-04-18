News 9

Court nomination clash

입력 2025.04.18 (01:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the Constitutional Court halted the appointment process for the Constitutional Court judge candidates nominated by Acting President Han Duck-soo, the Democratic Party demanded that he withdraw the nominations and apologize.

The People Power Party expressed strong regret towards the Constitutional Court and accused it of being a puppet of the Democratic Party.

Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party called the Constitutional Court’s decision "logical and rational."

They urged Acting President Han Duck-soo to withdraw the nomination of the Constitutional Court judges and to apologize to the public.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Acting Leader and Floor Leader: "Despite having no authority to nominate a Constitutional Court judge on behalf of the President, he has proceeded and disrespected our citizens, the Constitution, and the Constitutional Court."]

The party also took aim at speculation that Han might run for president.

They demanded that he not undermine political neutrality and focus on fair election management and resolving public livelihood issues.

[Park Sung-joon/Democratic Party Deputy Floor Leader: "Not only is this an act of constitutional destruction, but now he is also busy maintaining the Prime Minister position and raising his approval ratings with taxpayers' money."]

The People Power Party turned the arrows towards the Constitutional Court.

They argued that the Constitutional Court did not reprimand the unconstitutional parliamentary dictatorship but only blocked the legitimate exercise of the acting president's appointment rights.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chair: "By this logic, we would also need to reevaluate the legitimacy of appointments made by acting presidents in the past."]

They also raised concerns about the political bias of the Constitutional Court.

They criticized it for fully accepting the Democratic Party's logic, calling it a puppet of the Democratic Party and a constitutional outpost.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Is it fair for the Court to ignore injunctions requested by our party while quickly approving those that benefit Lee Jae-myung’s faction?"]

Meanwhile, a bill to amend the Constitutional Court Act to prevent the acting president from appointing Constitutional Court judges has passed the National Assembly under the leadership of the Democratic Party.

The People Power Party plans to request the acting president to exercise his right to demand reconsideration.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Court nomination clash
    • 입력 2025-04-18 01:31:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the Constitutional Court halted the appointment process for the Constitutional Court judge candidates nominated by Acting President Han Duck-soo, the Democratic Party demanded that he withdraw the nominations and apologize.

The People Power Party expressed strong regret towards the Constitutional Court and accused it of being a puppet of the Democratic Party.

Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party called the Constitutional Court’s decision "logical and rational."

They urged Acting President Han Duck-soo to withdraw the nomination of the Constitutional Court judges and to apologize to the public.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Acting Leader and Floor Leader: "Despite having no authority to nominate a Constitutional Court judge on behalf of the President, he has proceeded and disrespected our citizens, the Constitution, and the Constitutional Court."]

The party also took aim at speculation that Han might run for president.

They demanded that he not undermine political neutrality and focus on fair election management and resolving public livelihood issues.

[Park Sung-joon/Democratic Party Deputy Floor Leader: "Not only is this an act of constitutional destruction, but now he is also busy maintaining the Prime Minister position and raising his approval ratings with taxpayers' money."]

The People Power Party turned the arrows towards the Constitutional Court.

They argued that the Constitutional Court did not reprimand the unconstitutional parliamentary dictatorship but only blocked the legitimate exercise of the acting president's appointment rights.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chair: "By this logic, we would also need to reevaluate the legitimacy of appointments made by acting presidents in the past."]

They also raised concerns about the political bias of the Constitutional Court.

They criticized it for fully accepting the Democratic Party's logic, calling it a puppet of the Democratic Party and a constitutional outpost.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Is it fair for the Court to ignore injunctions requested by our party while quickly approving those that benefit Lee Jae-myung’s faction?"]

Meanwhile, a bill to amend the Constitutional Court Act to prevent the acting president from appointing Constitutional Court judges has passed the National Assembly under the leadership of the Democratic Party.

The People Power Party plans to request the acting president to exercise his right to demand reconsideration.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.
이예진
이예진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에<br> 백기투항

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에 백기투항
의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…<br>환자단체 “대국민 사기극”

의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…환자단체 “대국민 사기극”
내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결

내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결
이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’

이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.