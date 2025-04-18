News 9

Gold prices hit new high

입력 2025.04.18 (01:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the meantime, the price of the safe asset 'gold' is setting new records every day.

It seems to be breaking through the ceiling and even the roof.

As it continues to rise, the trend of selling gold in the market has also intensified.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

This afternoon (Apr. 17), at a gold exchange in Seoul.

Customers keep coming in; are they trying to buy gold before it goes up even more?

[“I came to sell this. (It's 2 don, so it's 1,096,000 won.)”]

[“(We buy at 548,000 won per don. Are you going to sell?) Yes.”]

Seven out of ten people were selling gold.

[Jeong Sang-hyun/Suwon, Gyeonggi Province: “My daughter gave this to me as a birthday gift. But since the price of gold has gone up a lot, I thought about selling it and buying again when it drops.”]

This gold exchange has purchased more than double the amount it did last month by mid-April.

Until February, there was a shortage of gold bars, but now that prices have risen sufficiently, the trend to realize profits has also strengthened.

The international gold price has been on the rise since it first broke the $3,000 per ounce mark last month.

The domestic price is 650,000 won for 3.75g, known as 'one don.'

Looking at the last ten years, it has been continuously rising.

Not to mention the KOSPI, it has risen more than the historically strong S&P 500.

As market uncertainty increases, the investment sentiment of 'gold is the only thing to trust' is becoming stronger.

The enthusiasm for gold investment is even spreading to silver.

[Song Jong-gil/CEO of Korea Gold Exchange: “Investment in relatively undervalued silver bars is steadily increasing.”]

The balance of gold banking, an alternative to physical gold investment, has recently surpassed 1 trillion won for the first time.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gold prices hit new high
    • 입력 2025-04-18 01:31:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the meantime, the price of the safe asset 'gold' is setting new records every day.

It seems to be breaking through the ceiling and even the roof.

As it continues to rise, the trend of selling gold in the market has also intensified.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

This afternoon (Apr. 17), at a gold exchange in Seoul.

Customers keep coming in; are they trying to buy gold before it goes up even more?

[“I came to sell this. (It's 2 don, so it's 1,096,000 won.)”]

[“(We buy at 548,000 won per don. Are you going to sell?) Yes.”]

Seven out of ten people were selling gold.

[Jeong Sang-hyun/Suwon, Gyeonggi Province: “My daughter gave this to me as a birthday gift. But since the price of gold has gone up a lot, I thought about selling it and buying again when it drops.”]

This gold exchange has purchased more than double the amount it did last month by mid-April.

Until February, there was a shortage of gold bars, but now that prices have risen sufficiently, the trend to realize profits has also strengthened.

The international gold price has been on the rise since it first broke the $3,000 per ounce mark last month.

The domestic price is 650,000 won for 3.75g, known as 'one don.'

Looking at the last ten years, it has been continuously rising.

Not to mention the KOSPI, it has risen more than the historically strong S&P 500.

As market uncertainty increases, the investment sentiment of 'gold is the only thing to trust' is becoming stronger.

The enthusiasm for gold investment is even spreading to silver.

[Song Jong-gil/CEO of Korea Gold Exchange: “Investment in relatively undervalued silver bars is steadily increasing.”]

The balance of gold banking, an alternative to physical gold investment, has recently surpassed 1 trillion won for the first time.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에<br> 백기투항

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에 백기투항
의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…<br>환자단체 “대국민 사기극”

의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…환자단체 “대국민 사기극”
내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결

내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결
이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’

이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.