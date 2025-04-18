Gold prices hit new high

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the meantime, the price of the safe asset 'gold' is setting new records every day.



It seems to be breaking through the ceiling and even the roof.



As it continues to rise, the trend of selling gold in the market has also intensified.



Reporter Choi In-young has the story.



[Report]



This afternoon (Apr. 17), at a gold exchange in Seoul.



Customers keep coming in; are they trying to buy gold before it goes up even more?



[“I came to sell this. (It's 2 don, so it's 1,096,000 won.)”]



[“(We buy at 548,000 won per don. Are you going to sell?) Yes.”]



Seven out of ten people were selling gold.



[Jeong Sang-hyun/Suwon, Gyeonggi Province: “My daughter gave this to me as a birthday gift. But since the price of gold has gone up a lot, I thought about selling it and buying again when it drops.”]



This gold exchange has purchased more than double the amount it did last month by mid-April.



Until February, there was a shortage of gold bars, but now that prices have risen sufficiently, the trend to realize profits has also strengthened.



The international gold price has been on the rise since it first broke the $3,000 per ounce mark last month.



The domestic price is 650,000 won for 3.75g, known as 'one don.'



Looking at the last ten years, it has been continuously rising.



Not to mention the KOSPI, it has risen more than the historically strong S&P 500.



As market uncertainty increases, the investment sentiment of 'gold is the only thing to trust' is becoming stronger.



The enthusiasm for gold investment is even spreading to silver.



[Song Jong-gil/CEO of Korea Gold Exchange: “Investment in relatively undervalued silver bars is steadily increasing.”]



The balance of gold banking, an alternative to physical gold investment, has recently surpassed 1 trillion won for the first time.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



