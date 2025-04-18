S. Korea re-exports reactor tech

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, as you just heard, this tall structure is Korea’s first nuclear reactor, the TRIGA Mark II.



It is a research reactor that was brought from the United States in 1959.



It marks the starting point of our nuclear technology development, and since then, our technological capabilities have rapidly grown.



Based on our quick learning ability, we have been operating the Kori Unit 1 since 1978, and now we have become one of the top ten countries in the world operating twenty-six nuclear power plants.



After 66 years since we started research with U.S. support, another piece of good news has been announced.



A consortium that includes South Korea has become the first in history to 're-export' research reactor design technology to the United States.



Reporter Kang Na-ru.



[Report]



This is the 'Hanaro,' a research reactor made with our own technology 30 years ago.



Unlike power generation reactors that produce electricity, it is used solely for research and development.



The contract won by the consortium, which consists of the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute and various companies, is for this research reactor project.



The consortium was selected to build a 20-megawatt high-performance research reactor at the University of Missouri, winning out over seven competitors, including American firms.



It is assessed that the successful bid for the Jordan research reactor project in 2010 played a key role.



[Lim In-cheol/Deputy Director of the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute: "It’s the result of accumulated experience — how we’ve competed and succeeded against foreign companies."



This contract is for the first phase of 'preliminary design,' which involves examining the conditions of the construction site, and we will proceed to the second phase of 'concept and basic design' through additional negotiations.



The scale of the first phase contract is about 14 billion won in our currency.



In particular, the significance is even greater as concerns about U.S.-South Korea scientific and technological cooperation have increased due to the designation of sensitive countries.



[Lee Chang-yune/First Vice Minister of Science and ICT: "It has great significance not only in terms of pure scientific and technological achievements but also in terms of the U.S.-South Korea technological alliance and further in industrial and economic aspects..."]



Among the research reactors worldwide, seven out of ten are aging reactors over 40 years old, and the government plans to announce a strategy to strengthen overseas expansion in June to accelerate the export of research reactors.



This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.



