Moon gov't distorted stats

[Anchor]

The Board of Audit and Inspection has revealed that distortions in household income and employment statistics were confirmed during the Moon Jae-in administration.

In response, Democratic Party members, including former Blue House officials, criticized it as a blatant manipulation audit, while the People Power Party pointed out that it is an intolerable violation of national dignity.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.

[Report]

In 2017, despite the 'income-led growth' policy, household income in the second quarter was on a decline.

However, the government announced a 1% increase compared to the same period the previous year.

This distorted the results by reflecting the income of 'households with employed persons' more heavily, which is relatively high.

The Board of Audit and Inspection stated that the statistics for the following third and fourth quarters were also manipulated in the same way.

In 2019, the number of temporary workers surged by over 790,000, but the Blue House directed the Statistics Korea to prepare a statement saying that "the survey method was the cause."

[Kang Shin-wook/Former Commissioner of the Statistics Korea/Oct. 29, 2019: "Due to the effects of the parallel survey conducted since March, we were able to capture temporary workers that had not been detected until now…."]

The Board of Audit and Inspection stated that it could not confirm any involvement of former President Moon Jae-in in this statistical distortion.

Former officials from the Moon administration immediately protested.

They claimed that the pre-consultation before the announcement was an "effort to improve the limitations of statistics and accurately grasp the market situation," and condemned the audit as a fabricated and unreasonable claim by the Board of Audit and Inspection.

The Democratic Party also stated it was a "clearly manipulated audit" and argued that the Board of Audit and Inspection should be reformed to the extent of being dismantled as it has become a tool of the regime.

The People Power Party called it an "intolerable violation of national dignity that has turned the national statistical agency into a means of regime propaganda," urging a thorough investigation of those involved.

The Statistics Korea, which is under high-intensity audit, stated, "We will enhance the objectivity of national statistics through institutional improvements."

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

공지·정정

