News 9

First K-pop show in 8 years

입력 2025.04.18 (02:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A Korean hip-hop group performed in China over the weekend.

This is the first time in eight years since China imposed the so-called "Korean Wave ban."

Amid the ongoing trade war with the United States, China seems to be making efforts to improve relations with neighboring countries.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.

[Report]

The singers stand before an enthusiastic audience; they are the Korean trio hip-hop group 'HOMIES.'

The concert took place in Wuhan, China.

["Xiexie, Wuhan."]

The audience of over 800, filling the venue, sings along to the Korean lyrics as if they are familiar with them.

[Lee Jun-young/Director of 'HOMIES' Agency: "This is our first concert in China, and we didn't expect the audience to sing along. So it was really amazing."]

It has been eight years since a Korean national performed in China.

Since the THAAD incident, China has imposed unofficial retaliatory measures, restricting Korean music and dramas.

This is known as the 'Korean Wave ban.'

However, this 'HOMIES' concert was initiated by a Chinese planning agency, and the authorities granted permission.

Amid the trade war with the Trump administration, China has been working to secure neighboring countries as 'allies' and improve relations recently.

After visiting Vietnam and Malaysia, President Xi Jinping, during his visit to Cambodia, stated, "Let us stand together against hegemony, power politics, and confrontations between blocs."

While the trend of cultural openness in China seems clear, it remains to be seen whether this will lead to the lifting of the 'Korean Wave ban.'

There are expectations for progress in normalizing cultural exchanges between Korea and China, if President Xi Jinping attends the APEC summit in Gyeongju this fall.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First K-pop show in 8 years
    • 입력 2025-04-18 02:12:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

A Korean hip-hop group performed in China over the weekend.

This is the first time in eight years since China imposed the so-called "Korean Wave ban."

Amid the ongoing trade war with the United States, China seems to be making efforts to improve relations with neighboring countries.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.

[Report]

The singers stand before an enthusiastic audience; they are the Korean trio hip-hop group 'HOMIES.'

The concert took place in Wuhan, China.

["Xiexie, Wuhan."]

The audience of over 800, filling the venue, sings along to the Korean lyrics as if they are familiar with them.

[Lee Jun-young/Director of 'HOMIES' Agency: "This is our first concert in China, and we didn't expect the audience to sing along. So it was really amazing."]

It has been eight years since a Korean national performed in China.

Since the THAAD incident, China has imposed unofficial retaliatory measures, restricting Korean music and dramas.

This is known as the 'Korean Wave ban.'

However, this 'HOMIES' concert was initiated by a Chinese planning agency, and the authorities granted permission.

Amid the trade war with the Trump administration, China has been working to secure neighboring countries as 'allies' and improve relations recently.

After visiting Vietnam and Malaysia, President Xi Jinping, during his visit to Cambodia, stated, "Let us stand together against hegemony, power politics, and confrontations between blocs."

While the trend of cultural openness in China seems clear, it remains to be seen whether this will lead to the lifting of the 'Korean Wave ban.'

There are expectations for progress in normalizing cultural exchanges between Korea and China, if President Xi Jinping attends the APEC summit in Gyeongju this fall.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.
홍진아
홍진아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에<br> 백기투항

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에 백기투항
의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…<br>환자단체 “대국민 사기극”

의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…환자단체 “대국민 사기극”
내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결

내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결
이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’

이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.