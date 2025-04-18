First K-pop show in 8 years

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A Korean hip-hop group performed in China over the weekend.



This is the first time in eight years since China imposed the so-called "Korean Wave ban."



Amid the ongoing trade war with the United States, China seems to be making efforts to improve relations with neighboring countries.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.



[Report]



The singers stand before an enthusiastic audience; they are the Korean trio hip-hop group 'HOMIES.'



The concert took place in Wuhan, China.



["Xiexie, Wuhan."]



The audience of over 800, filling the venue, sings along to the Korean lyrics as if they are familiar with them.



[Lee Jun-young/Director of 'HOMIES' Agency: "This is our first concert in China, and we didn't expect the audience to sing along. So it was really amazing."]



It has been eight years since a Korean national performed in China.



Since the THAAD incident, China has imposed unofficial retaliatory measures, restricting Korean music and dramas.



This is known as the 'Korean Wave ban.'



However, this 'HOMIES' concert was initiated by a Chinese planning agency, and the authorities granted permission.



Amid the trade war with the Trump administration, China has been working to secure neighboring countries as 'allies' and improve relations recently.



After visiting Vietnam and Malaysia, President Xi Jinping, during his visit to Cambodia, stated, "Let us stand together against hegemony, power politics, and confrontations between blocs."



While the trend of cultural openness in China seems clear, it remains to be seen whether this will lead to the lifting of the 'Korean Wave ban.'



There are expectations for progress in normalizing cultural exchanges between Korea and China, if President Xi Jinping attends the APEC summit in Gyeongju this fall.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!