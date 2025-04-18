Calls to reform disability tests

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the Day of Persons with Disabilities on April 20, the government has announced the current status of registered persons with disabilities.



As of the end of last year, there are over 2.63 million registered persons with disabilities.



This is slightly over 5% of the total population.



More than one in two registered persons with disabilities is aged 65 or older.



The number of elderly persons with disabilities has increased sharply, rising by 14 percentage points compared to ten years ago.



This highlights the urgent need for comprehensive welfare policies for persons with disabilities, but the reality is quite different.



The disability grading system, which classified disabilities based on medical conditions, was abolished six years ago due to its inability to reflect individual characteristics.



However, many severe persons with disabilities claim that support has decreased since the abolition of the grading system.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has the story.



[Report]



Chosun-dong, who has a neurological disability, is a severe person with a disability who cannot move on his own.



He receives activity support for only 14 hours a day.



[Jeong Myeong-hwa/Activity Support Worker: "He can't use either hand. He needs to be fed and we have to take care of everything afterward. He can't walk or stand. We have to lift him up."]



To receive government activity support, one must undergo a comprehensive assessment by the National Pension Service.



Chosun received a score in the third tier during this assessment.



The comprehensive assessment, introduced after the abolition of the disability grading system in 2019, assigns a tier from 1 to 15 based on the total score from 36 questions.



Another person with a brain injury, Yoo Jeong-yoon, has both speech and hearing disabilities but received a 'non-tiered grade' and cannot receive any support.



The service agency conducted a written review without even meeting Yoo.



Severe persons with disabilities and activists argue that the current evaluation is less rigorous than before the grading system was abolished.



[Lee Hak-in/Disability Rights Activist: "Even if someone is severe, they are often assigned a low score. We even say that this is a comprehensive manipulation table rather than a comprehensive score table because there are many issues with this scoring."]



In fact, there are only 46 individuals in the most severe first tier of disabilities nationwide, which is just 0.03% of all individuals assessed.



This is why there is a growing call to abolish the standardized written assessments and to comprehensively evaluate the activity capabilities and economic situations of persons with disabilities.



[Yoo Jeong-yoon/Person with a Brain Injury: "I wish I could move around freely..."]



This is Jeong Yeon-wook from KBS News.



