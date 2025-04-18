KBS: Turning point for the industry

동영상 고정 취소

The news that the 'Broadcast Act amendment' focusing on the unified collection of subscription fees has passed the National Assembly today (Apr. 17) has been reported earlier.



In response, KBS evaluated it as a significant turning point for the broadcasting industry and promised to strengthen its responsibilities as a public broadcaster for viewers.



Im Jae-sung reports.



[Report]



["I declare that the amendment to the Broadcasting Act has been passed."]



Regarding the passage of the amendment to the Broadcasting Act, which stipulates 'unified collection of subscription fees', KBS evaluated it as 'a significant turning point for the Korean broadcasting industry'.



They stated that it is an opportunity to further strengthen the institutional foundation of public broadcasting and secure the stability of the Korean broadcasting ecosystem to counter the onslaught of large overseas OTTs.



[Pyo Seong-su/KBS Viewer Committee Chair: "This issue is not a problem of any specific region, nor is it a matter of political advantage or disadvantage; it is about KBS truly thriving...."]



They also promised to strengthen the responsibilities of public broadcasting based on financial stability.



KBS vowed to transcend ideological divides and prioritize the lives of the people, committing to become a public broadcaster that communicates with viewers.



They stated that they will expand their role as a forum for public discourse on issues such as low birth rates and regional extinction, and further strengthen their responsibilities as the main broadcaster for disaster broadcasting.



[Park Jang-beom/KBS President: "In the future, we will listen even more to the voices of our viewers so that public broadcasting can fulfill its responsible role."]



Additionally, KBS promised to realize the value of subscription fees through continuous management efficiency improvements.



This is KBS News, Im Jae-sung.



