News 9

KBS: Turning point for the industry

입력 2025.04.18 (03:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The news that the 'Broadcast Act amendment' focusing on the unified collection of subscription fees has passed the National Assembly today (Apr. 17) has been reported earlier.

In response, KBS evaluated it as a significant turning point for the broadcasting industry and promised to strengthen its responsibilities as a public broadcaster for viewers.

Im Jae-sung reports.

[Report]

["I declare that the amendment to the Broadcasting Act has been passed."]

Regarding the passage of the amendment to the Broadcasting Act, which stipulates 'unified collection of subscription fees', KBS evaluated it as 'a significant turning point for the Korean broadcasting industry'.

They stated that it is an opportunity to further strengthen the institutional foundation of public broadcasting and secure the stability of the Korean broadcasting ecosystem to counter the onslaught of large overseas OTTs.

[Pyo Seong-su/KBS Viewer Committee Chair: "This issue is not a problem of any specific region, nor is it a matter of political advantage or disadvantage; it is about KBS truly thriving...."]

They also promised to strengthen the responsibilities of public broadcasting based on financial stability.

KBS vowed to transcend ideological divides and prioritize the lives of the people, committing to become a public broadcaster that communicates with viewers.

They stated that they will expand their role as a forum for public discourse on issues such as low birth rates and regional extinction, and further strengthen their responsibilities as the main broadcaster for disaster broadcasting.

[Park Jang-beom/KBS President: "In the future, we will listen even more to the voices of our viewers so that public broadcasting can fulfill its responsible role."]

Additionally, KBS promised to realize the value of subscription fees through continuous management efficiency improvements.

This is KBS News, Im Jae-sung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KBS: Turning point for the industry
    • 입력 2025-04-18 03:10:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

The news that the 'Broadcast Act amendment' focusing on the unified collection of subscription fees has passed the National Assembly today (Apr. 17) has been reported earlier.

In response, KBS evaluated it as a significant turning point for the broadcasting industry and promised to strengthen its responsibilities as a public broadcaster for viewers.

Im Jae-sung reports.

[Report]

["I declare that the amendment to the Broadcasting Act has been passed."]

Regarding the passage of the amendment to the Broadcasting Act, which stipulates 'unified collection of subscription fees', KBS evaluated it as 'a significant turning point for the Korean broadcasting industry'.

They stated that it is an opportunity to further strengthen the institutional foundation of public broadcasting and secure the stability of the Korean broadcasting ecosystem to counter the onslaught of large overseas OTTs.

[Pyo Seong-su/KBS Viewer Committee Chair: "This issue is not a problem of any specific region, nor is it a matter of political advantage or disadvantage; it is about KBS truly thriving...."]

They also promised to strengthen the responsibilities of public broadcasting based on financial stability.

KBS vowed to transcend ideological divides and prioritize the lives of the people, committing to become a public broadcaster that communicates with viewers.

They stated that they will expand their role as a forum for public discourse on issues such as low birth rates and regional extinction, and further strengthen their responsibilities as the main broadcaster for disaster broadcasting.

[Park Jang-beom/KBS President: "In the future, we will listen even more to the voices of our viewers so that public broadcasting can fulfill its responsible role."]

Additionally, KBS promised to realize the value of subscription fees through continuous management efficiency improvements.

This is KBS News, Im Jae-sung.
임재성
임재성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에<br> 백기투항

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에 백기투항
의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…<br>환자단체 “대국민 사기극”

의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…환자단체 “대국민 사기극”
내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결

내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결
이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’

이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.