News 9

ICAO rejects NK’s request

입력 2025.04.18 (03:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

North Korea requested an investigation from the International Civil Aviation Organization under the UN, claiming that South Korea has infiltrated a drone into Pyongyang.

This request has been rejected.

North Korea's voice, which has violated international norms countless times, was not strong enough.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.

[Report]

In October last year, North Korea claimed that South Korea sent a drone to distribute leaflets, and released photos and flight paths of the drone.

As our government maintained strategic ambiguity by stating, "We cannot confirm," North Korea requested an investigation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in February.

The ICAO convention, of which both North and South Korea are member states, includes a provision stating, "Drones must not fly over the airspace of contracting states without their permission," and North Korea sought to investigate whether this was violated.

On the 1st of this month, the ICAO Council, composed of 36 countries, held a closed meeting to discuss North Korea's request and concluded that no action was necessary regarding this matter.

They did not accept North Korea's claims due to a lack of clear evidence.

It is also reported that North Korea's numerous violations of international norms and threats to civil aviation safety significantly influenced the rejection decision.

In June last year, the ICAO adopted a resolution expressing concern over North Korea's "GPS jamming activities" and urging measures to prevent recurrence.

[Shin Hee-seok/Legal Analyst, Transitional Justice Working Group: "It seems that the South Korean government highlighted that North Korea has posed a greater threat by mentioning past instances of North Korea's threats to civil aviation."]

With the rejection decision, this issue can no longer be discussed within the ICAO.

When North Korea infiltrated a drone into our airspace in December 2022, the government did not request an investigation considering international legal and diplomatic aspects.

KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • ICAO rejects NK’s request
    • 입력 2025-04-18 03:10:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

North Korea requested an investigation from the International Civil Aviation Organization under the UN, claiming that South Korea has infiltrated a drone into Pyongyang.

This request has been rejected.

North Korea's voice, which has violated international norms countless times, was not strong enough.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.

[Report]

In October last year, North Korea claimed that South Korea sent a drone to distribute leaflets, and released photos and flight paths of the drone.

As our government maintained strategic ambiguity by stating, "We cannot confirm," North Korea requested an investigation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in February.

The ICAO convention, of which both North and South Korea are member states, includes a provision stating, "Drones must not fly over the airspace of contracting states without their permission," and North Korea sought to investigate whether this was violated.

On the 1st of this month, the ICAO Council, composed of 36 countries, held a closed meeting to discuss North Korea's request and concluded that no action was necessary regarding this matter.

They did not accept North Korea's claims due to a lack of clear evidence.

It is also reported that North Korea's numerous violations of international norms and threats to civil aviation safety significantly influenced the rejection decision.

In June last year, the ICAO adopted a resolution expressing concern over North Korea's "GPS jamming activities" and urging measures to prevent recurrence.

[Shin Hee-seok/Legal Analyst, Transitional Justice Working Group: "It seems that the South Korean government highlighted that North Korea has posed a greater threat by mentioning past instances of North Korea's threats to civil aviation."]

With the rejection decision, this issue can no longer be discussed within the ICAO.

When North Korea infiltrated a drone into our airspace in December 2022, the government did not request an investigation considering international legal and diplomatic aspects.

KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.
김경진
김경진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에<br> 백기투항

‘의대 증원’ 결국 원점으로…정부, 1년 2개월 만에 백기투항
의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…<br>환자단체 “대국민 사기극”

의대생·전공의 복귀할까?…환자단체 “대국민 사기극”
내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결

내란특검법·명태균특검법 등 재투표 부결…방송법개정안 가결
이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’

이재명 “K-방산 육성”…김경수 ‘기후 간담회’·김동연 ‘중원 공략’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.