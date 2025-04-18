ICAO rejects NK’s request

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea requested an investigation from the International Civil Aviation Organization under the UN, claiming that South Korea has infiltrated a drone into Pyongyang .



This request has been rejected.



North Korea's voice, which has violated international norms countless times, was not strong enough.



Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.



[Report]



In October last year, North Korea claimed that South Korea sent a drone to distribute leaflets, and released photos and flight paths of the drone.



As our government maintained strategic ambiguity by stating, "We cannot confirm," North Korea requested an investigation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in February.



The ICAO convention, of which both North and South Korea are member states, includes a provision stating, "Drones must not fly over the airspace of contracting states without their permission," and North Korea sought to investigate whether this was violated.



On the 1st of this month, the ICAO Council, composed of 36 countries, held a closed meeting to discuss North Korea's request and concluded that no action was necessary regarding this matter.



They did not accept North Korea's claims due to a lack of clear evidence.



It is also reported that North Korea's numerous violations of international norms and threats to civil aviation safety significantly influenced the rejection decision.



In June last year, the ICAO adopted a resolution expressing concern over North Korea's "GPS jamming activities" and urging measures to prevent recurrence.



[Shin Hee-seok/Legal Analyst, Transitional Justice Working Group: "It seems that the South Korean government highlighted that North Korea has posed a greater threat by mentioning past instances of North Korea's threats to civil aviation."]



With the rejection decision, this issue can no longer be discussed within the ICAO.



When North Korea infiltrated a drone into our airspace in December 2022, the government did not request an investigation considering international legal and diplomatic aspects.



KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!