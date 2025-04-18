Is battery in plastic bag safe?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As regulations are strengthened to prevent in-flight fires, portable batteries must be placed in a plastic bag to be allowed on the aircraft.



Will putting them in a plastic bag ensure safety from battery fires?



We investigated through experiments.



Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.



[Report]



Cover the charging terminals with insulating tape or a cap.



Alternatively, place them in a plastic bag.



This is the only way to bring batteries on board, and most people look for plastic bags.



At Incheon Airport, about 20,000 bags are used daily.



We simulated an overcharging heat situation and raised the temperature around the battery.



Smoke started to come out, and then it exploded.



Once the fire started, the plastic bag was of no use.



We tried changing the storage material.



A pouch made of flame-retardant fabric also burned along with the battery, and a metal storage box with explosion-proof features was also insufficient, with the lid even popping off.



[Choi Gi-wook/Director of Fire Investigation Center, Fire Insurers Laboratories of Korea: "I thought a metal box might provide some protection, but it was somewhat lacking..."]



The lithium-ion material used in portable batteries is highly flammable.



Once a fire starts, there is currently no storage device that can prevent thermal runaway.



The plastic bag only helps prevent external short circuits, which are one of the causes of fires.



It is helpless against internal short circuits, external impacts, or overheating.



[Lee Deok-hwan/Professor of Chemistry, Sogang University: "It reduces the possibility of external short circuits. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport made regulations without understanding internal short circuits at all."]



Complying with portable battery usage guidelines is a practical preventive measure.



To prevent battery fires, it is important not to leave them plugged in for too long while charging.



Also, be sure to check if the product has KC certification.



This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



