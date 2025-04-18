First green tea harvested

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first harvest of green tea before the seasonal term "Gogu" is called "Ujeon."



In Boseong, Jeollanam-do Province, the largest green tea producing area in the country, the Ujeon harvest is in full swing.



Reporter Choi Jeong-min has the story.



[Report]



The fresh light green tea fields stretch endlessly like a staircase.



Farmers carefully pick the tender new shoots awakened by the spring sun.



The first tea leaves of the green tea tree harvested before Gogu, known as "Ujeon," fill a basket in just two hours.



[Yoo Hye-ji/Green Tea Harvest Farmer: "When I see green tea, the color is really pretty. So I love it. The color is beautiful, and the green tea aroma is nice too."]



The tea leaves are roasted in a pot at over 200 degrees Celsius, enhancing their rich flavor and aroma.



Thanks to the sea breeze from Deungnyang Bay and abundant sunlight, the quality is top-notch this year as well.



[Park Seong-jin/CEO of OO Tea Farm: "If consumers think, 'I am eating something that someone worked hard for,' and enjoy it, I would be grateful."]



Recently, functional foods made from green tea have been exported to the U.S. and Europe, continuing the K-food craze.



[Noh Guk-gang/Boseong County Office, Tea Industry Distribution Division: "We are working to expand the area of green tea beyond just a beverage to become a common food that people can always access..."]



Boseong accounts for 30% of the national green tea cultivation area.



From the 2nd of next month, the largest green tea festival in the country, the Dahyang Grand Festival, will take place.



This is KBS News Choi Jeong-min.



