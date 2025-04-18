News 9

Lee Jung-hoo’s stellar batting

In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants continued his hitting streak today with a double.

He showcased a godly batting performance, flawlessly handling both inside and outside pitches.

This is Lee Jung-hoo's first at-bat in the first inning.

The ball came in low and outside as requested by the catcher, but he made solid contact for a timely hit.

Shall we take another look?

It was a well-placed changeup, and it’s truly impressive.

The low outside pitch didn’t work, so where will the pitcher aim this time?

He chose a high inside pitch, but the result is the same.

Lee Jung-hoo makes a double.

If both inside and outside pitches don’t work, the pitcher has nowhere to throw~

With 10 doubles, he ranks first in the entire Major League, and his batting average is 0.338!

Lee Jung-hoo is more than qualified to be called a master of hitting.

