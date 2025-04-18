Lee Jung-hoo’s stellar batting
입력 2025.04.18 (03:13) 수정 2025.04.18 (03:13)
In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants continued his hitting streak today with a double.
He showcased a godly batting performance, flawlessly handling both inside and outside pitches.
This is Lee Jung-hoo's first at-bat in the first inning.
The ball came in low and outside as requested by the catcher, but he made solid contact for a timely hit.
Shall we take another look?
It was a well-placed changeup, and it’s truly impressive.
The low outside pitch didn’t work, so where will the pitcher aim this time?
He chose a high inside pitch, but the result is the same.
Lee Jung-hoo makes a double.
If both inside and outside pitches don’t work, the pitcher has nowhere to throw~
With 10 doubles, he ranks first in the entire Major League, and his batting average is 0.338!
Lee Jung-hoo is more than qualified to be called a master of hitting.
