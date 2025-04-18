News 9

KBS’s pick of this week

입력 2025.04.18 (03:16)

[Anchor]

By now, there must be some of you who look forward to this time every Thursday, right?

KBS's pick for this week is the match between the dream team LG Twins, aiming for 100 wins, and the rising team SSG Landers.

Report Park Jumi brings us the outlook on the unpredictable showdown between the two teams.

[Report]

As the saying goes, "I don't know baseball~," in the past three predictions, commentator Jang Seong-ho hit once and missed twice, while commentator Yoo Hee-kwan also got it right once but missed twice.

The reporters participated an average of 2-3 times, with reporter Moon Young-kyu hitting twice on his own.

The best performance was by Ha Mu-rim and Lee Mu-hyeong, who each got it right once.

LG Twins, a top team that can theoretically achieve over 110 wins beyond the dream of 100 wins.

SSG Landers, which is maintaining a strong position, seems to mock the experts' predictions.

Which team will ultimately come out on top?

The judgments of the two commentators, as well as the four reporters, all unanimously favored LG.

This is likely a reflection of their recent momentum.

LG is overwhelming the opposing team, almost perfect in pitching, offense, and defense, as if taking down top players one by one.

Reporters Jeong Hyun-sook and Ha Mu-rim also pointed out that SSG is missing key players Choi Jeong and Guillermo Heredia due to injuries.

Now, let's take a closer look.

How many wins will LG actually achieve?

Hernandez, who was responsible for LG's fifth starter, is unlikely to pitch on the 20th due to injury, and most expect a 2-win, 1-loss outcome, but Jang Seong-ho and reporter Jeong Hyun-sook still mentioned LG's advantage of 3 wins.

The reason is that even if a substitute starter for Hernandez pitches, SSG's offense is expected to struggle.

However, in previous predictions, the home team has achieved over 80% win rates.

This indicates that home games provide a significant advantage, making SSG not an easy opponent.

Amid the lingering controversy over the so-called "body slam ejection," the strategic matchups between managers Yeom Kyung-yeop and Lee Seung-yong, including substitutions and pitching changes, are also variables in the outcome.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

