[News Today] Med school quota expansion scrapped

Med school quota expansion scrapped

The plan to increase medical school admission quotas has been scrapped, one year and two months after it was introduced under former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The government has reverted next year’s medical school quota to pre-expansion levels. Despite so, disagreements still remain from the medical community.



This announcement made in February last year triggered a prolonged conflict between the government and the medical sector.



Yoon Suk Yeol / Former President (Feb. 6, 2024)

The expansion of medical workers is the task of the times that can no longer be delayed. I'll carry out medical reforms in an unwavering manner solely for the good of the people and the country.



But a year and two months later, the plan to expand medical school enrollment quota has been eventually scrapped.



It comes 13 days after Yoon's removal from office.



The government has reverted the medical school quota for next year to 3,058 and issued an apology.



Lee Ju-ho / Minister of Education

I sincerely apologize for causing concerns about the retreat of medical reforms.



Last month, the government promised to reverse the medical school admissions quota for next year to the previous level if medical students agreed to return to school.



Faced with expulsions, most medical students decided to come back, but many of them refuse to take classes.



The average class participation rate at 40 medical colleges nationwide is 25.9%.



Only 10% of medical colleges have seen more than half of their students participate in classes, which is regarded as a threshold for normalizing classes.



Even though the number falls below the expected level, the government has backed off first.



While medical students now have some reason to return, it's still unclear what resident doctors will decide.



Pundits say it's unlikely that resident doctors will return en masse, because they remain adamant on their seven demands, including the scrapping of the essential health care policies.



Patient groups lashed out by saying the suffering of seriously ill patients has been all in vain so far.