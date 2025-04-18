News Today

[News Today] Med school quota expansion scrapped

입력 2025.04.18 (15:47) 수정 2025.04.18 (15:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The plan to increase medical school admission quotas has been scrapped, one year and two months after it was introduced under former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The government has reverted next year’s medical school quota to pre-expansion levels. Despite so, disagreements still remain from the medical community.

[REPORT]
This announcement made in February last year triggered a prolonged conflict between the government and the medical sector.

Yoon Suk Yeol / Former President (Feb. 6, 2024)
The expansion of medical workers is the task of the times that can no longer be delayed. I'll carry out medical reforms in an unwavering manner solely for the good of the people and the country.

But a year and two months later, the plan to expand medical school enrollment quota has been eventually scrapped.

It comes 13 days after Yoon's removal from office.

The government has reverted the medical school quota for next year to 3,058 and issued an apology.

Lee Ju-ho / Minister of Education
I sincerely apologize for causing concerns about the retreat of medical reforms.

Last month, the government promised to reverse the medical school admissions quota for next year to the previous level if medical students agreed to return to school.

Faced with expulsions, most medical students decided to come back, but many of them refuse to take classes.

The average class participation rate at 40 medical colleges nationwide is 25.9%.

Only 10% of medical colleges have seen more than half of their students participate in classes, which is regarded as a threshold for normalizing classes.

Even though the number falls below the expected level, the government has backed off first.

While medical students now have some reason to return, it's still unclear what resident doctors will decide.

Pundits say it's unlikely that resident doctors will return en masse, because they remain adamant on their seven demands, including the scrapping of the essential health care policies.

Patient groups lashed out by saying the suffering of seriously ill patients has been all in vain so far.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Med school quota expansion scrapped
    • 입력 2025-04-18 15:47:33
    • 수정2025-04-18 15:48:21
    News Today

[LEAD]
The plan to increase medical school admission quotas has been scrapped, one year and two months after it was introduced under former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The government has reverted next year’s medical school quota to pre-expansion levels. Despite so, disagreements still remain from the medical community.

[REPORT]
This announcement made in February last year triggered a prolonged conflict between the government and the medical sector.

Yoon Suk Yeol / Former President (Feb. 6, 2024)
The expansion of medical workers is the task of the times that can no longer be delayed. I'll carry out medical reforms in an unwavering manner solely for the good of the people and the country.

But a year and two months later, the plan to expand medical school enrollment quota has been eventually scrapped.

It comes 13 days after Yoon's removal from office.

The government has reverted the medical school quota for next year to 3,058 and issued an apology.

Lee Ju-ho / Minister of Education
I sincerely apologize for causing concerns about the retreat of medical reforms.

Last month, the government promised to reverse the medical school admissions quota for next year to the previous level if medical students agreed to return to school.

Faced with expulsions, most medical students decided to come back, but many of them refuse to take classes.

The average class participation rate at 40 medical colleges nationwide is 25.9%.

Only 10% of medical colleges have seen more than half of their students participate in classes, which is regarded as a threshold for normalizing classes.

Even though the number falls below the expected level, the government has backed off first.

While medical students now have some reason to return, it's still unclear what resident doctors will decide.

Pundits say it's unlikely that resident doctors will return en masse, because they remain adamant on their seven demands, including the scrapping of the essential health care policies.

Patient groups lashed out by saying the suffering of seriously ill patients has been all in vain so far.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부, 12.2조 원 규모 추경안 국무회의 의결

정부, 12.2조 원 규모 추경안 국무회의 의결
민주당 첫 TV토론회…<br>국민의힘 비전대회

민주당 첫 TV토론회…국민의힘 비전대회
[영상] 청문회부터 탄핵심판<br> 선고까지…6년 임기 마친 문형배·이미선

[영상] 청문회부터 탄핵심판 선고까지…6년 임기 마친 문형배·이미선
법원, 윤 전 대통령 21일 재판도 지하 주차장 출입 요청시 허용

법원, 윤 전 대통령 21일 재판도 지하 주차장 출입 요청시 허용
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.